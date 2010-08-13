Editor’s Note: A Short Hello!

Welcome to the first issue of the Graziadio Business Review in the new millenium! The GBR is an electronic journal dedicated to serving business practitioners in a changing world, and the year 2000 promises changes in abundance.

The U.S. presidential election, continued recovery in the Asia-Pacific Region, and the truly remarkable, explosive growth of the digital economy will all impact business this year. Our challenge is to effectively engage these dynamics. The GBR remains dedicated to focusing on how current events and changes in business knowledge shape the business world and affect practitioners.

In response to the growing requirement in the business world to continuously update IT skills and keep up with new tools for managers, the GBR has initiated the arcade. This interactive, knowledge management segment of the journal shows readers where to find cool freeware programs on the Internet and how to use them. In this volume, Irfanview, an excellent free graphics package enables practitioners to use thumbnail photos to spice up web pages or create great CD-driven presentations. This segment is under the digital auspices of our arcade master, Mark Fisher. Stop by regularly to see what’s new.

This issue features several articles on e-commerce. In this issue, Dr. Tom Penderhgast analyzes the importance of customer focus in e-commerce. Dr. Charles Morrissey and Dr. Bob McQuaid look at key challenges e-business creates for managers. And we take an inside look at Knowledge Management and the Internet: Harnessing the Power of Search Engines.

Also in this issue, Dr. George Reisman and Mr. Robert Klein wave a red cape in front of our raging bull market. Dr. Terry Young reviews the economic recovery of Southeast Asia and its implications for global business. Dr. Mark Mallinger looks at the Learning Organization in Practice. And Dr. Bob Namvar presents varied data analysis methodologies for enhancing business forecasts.

Finally, I would like to ‘tip my hat’ to the incredible work of GBR Founding Editor Dr. Scott Sherman, and to my GBR colleagues, Frieda Gehlen and Scott Fletcher. They have done an outstanding job creating this journal to deliver the knowledge of our faculty to the workplace. (I also trust them not to stick in any gratuitous “short” jokes at my expense during final editing.)

Please stay tuned as we continue to explore the dynamics of business processes in the 21st Century.

Back to top