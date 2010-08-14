The future looks bright and the Graziadio School as well as the Graziadio Business Review eagerly look forward to the future.

My son graduated from high school this spring. After the ceremony, he came to me and announced that he had arrived everything was accomplished in his life. Of course you know and I know that he’s only just starting there’s a lot ahead of him, and a lot of things he doesn’t know.

The Graziadio School of Business and Management was recently ranked 45th in the “Recruiters’ Scorecard,” The Wall Street Journal/Harris Interactive survey of corporate recruiters for national and international schools of business. That’s a nice recognition, and it reflects well on the students, the faculty, and administration of GSBM. But unlike my son, we realize that this ranking is only a beginning.

To paraphrase George Graziadio, the man after whom GSBM is named, “If better is possible, good is not good enough.” GSBM has come a long way since its founding in 1969. As we approach our 40th anniversary, we recognize that we can do still better.

The publication you are reading is one of the ways that we try to be better. You as our readers provide us feedback and ideas for how to make our school and our publication better and more useful to you. For that we thank you.

We pledge that, since better is possible, we will not rest on good.

Back to top