City National Bank’s Robert Iritani Discusses the Future of Financial Management

Robert Iritani has more than 30 years of experience in large banking institutions including Wells Fargo Bank and Union Bank of California. He joined City National in 1998 as senior vice president and manager of the bank’s Corporate Banking department, which he founded, and his role has grown to include oversight of the bank’s Corporate Banking, International Banking, Global Markets, Agribusiness, Franchise Finance, and Municipal Finance departments. Under his leadership, Specialty Banking has become one of the bank’s most successful divisions.

Questions for Mr. Iritani

1. During your 30-year career, you’ve done just about everything a banker can do. And your current responsibilities reflect that diversity. Tell us about the units you manage under the “Specialty Banking” umbrella, and how do they fit in with the rest of City National Bank?

2. Businesses seem to be stuck at a crossroads between the recession and a muddled recovery that promises to keep everyone guessing. What can we expect from here?

3. One of your responsibilities is to manage City National’s international banking activities. Looking back, what made this economic downturn so “globally” contagious?

4. Explain Global Supply Chain Finance.

5. What do you see on the horizon for international trade in the state of California?

