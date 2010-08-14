America’s Financial Crisis

During the 45-minute conversation, moderated by the Graziadio School’s Associate Dean of Executive Education Dr. Ron Ford, listeners from across the country submitted questions to the panel that ranged from explaining the sophisticated complexities behind credit-default swaps (CDS) to understanding the practical reasons that led to the crunch in financial markets. The panel discussed the factors that led to the crisis and offered an outlook for the financial sector and the overall economy.

Panelists:

David M. Smith, PhD

Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Economics

Joetta Forsyth, PhD

Assistant Professor of Finance

Edward Fredericks, PhD

Practitioner Faculty of Finance and Portfolio Manager at East Wind Asset Management

Moderator:

Ronald D. Ford, PhD

Associate Dean of Executive Education and Practitioner Faculty of Finance

Excerpts:

“The most constructive thing to do is to understand this situation and try to determine how we can move ourselves forward.” ~ Ed Fredericks

“The extent to which we can’t address important issues sooner, rather than later, will be correlated with the performance of the worldwide economy over the coming months.” ~ Dave Smith, PhD

“If we fail to pass a comprehensive bill of some kind, we could potentially be headed for a financial collapse.” ~ Joetta Forsyth, PhD

