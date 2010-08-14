Active Alpha Portfolio Management: Appendix B

Authors of the article

Rosario Rivadeneyra, , is a candidate for a Master’s Degree in Finance at EGADE, a leading business school in Monterrey, Mexico. In 2007, she studied at the Graziadio School of Business and Management of Pepperdine University as an exchange student, and in 2008, she interned at Cervino Capital Management LLC, where she helped develop this study. She is currently working with the company in developing new products. In 2003, she co-founded Grupo Rosa Rojo SA de CV, a fashion accessory concern, where she served as general manager for the brand "Rosahigo" for three years. She is a contemporary dancer and a supporter of the performing arts.