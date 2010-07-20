ABMAIL

To: All Administrative Employees

From: Tom Cook, Director, Management Information Systems

Subject: ABMAIL

Time Sent: 2/20/92 9:00:15 a.m.

I am happy to announce that the company’s new electronic mail (e-mail) system ABMAIL is now up and running. The initial installation connects the more than 400 administrative employees of AB Corporation quickly and reliably. Later upgrades will expand the system to cover all areas of the company.

I would like to thank Ernie Tyson and his staff for their efforts in installing and training employees on the system. I would like to mention that the ABMAIL system is intended for exchanging business-related information and not as a high-tech gossip line.