Excerpt from Meeting

Excerpt from Management Meeting Minutes of November 13, 1993
…MIS head Tom Cook explained the need for replacement computer systems for the GLS, ARS, and IOTECH systems. The management group discussed the issue and then approved the purchase of an integrated system to handle the functions now handled by GLS, ARS, and IOTECH, as well as customer service tracking and reports. CEO I.M. d’Bose noted that he had already discussed the purchase with the board of directors and the purchase would be approved by the board.