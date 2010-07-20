Excerpt from Meeting



Excerpt from Management Meeting Minutes of November 13, 1993

…MIS head Tom Cook explained the need for replacement computer systems for the GLS, ARS, and IOTECH systems. The management group discussed the issue and then approved the purchase of an integrated system to handle the functions now handled by GLS, ARS, and IOTECH, as well as customer service tracking and reports. CEO I.M. d’Bose noted that he had already discussed the purchase with the board of directors and the purchase would be approved by the board.

Wayne L. Strom, PhD
Wayne L. Strom, PhD, , is a professor of behavioral science at Pepperdine's Graziadio School of Business and Management. As an active consultant to executives and organizations, Dr. Strom has worked with a long list of local and multinational corporations in Europe, Asia, and the United States, including ABC-TV, Baxter Healthcare, CB-Richard Ellis, Citicorp, Consolidated Capital, The Culver Studios, SmithKline, Southern California Edison, Toshiba America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Yamaha. His current focus is on leadership processes for corporate renewal and the development of businesses as continuous improvement/learning organizations. He has served as associate dean, director of graduate programs, and chair of various academic committees. In 1986, he founded the Pepperdine Civic Leadership project, and in 1991, he was selected as a Harriet and Charles Luckman Distinguished Teaching Fellow in 1991. Currently he enlists executives in coaching employable but unemployed and homeless men and women for job searching skills.
W. Scott Sherman, PhD
W. Scott Sherman, PhD, , earned his doctorate in Business from Texas A&M University after working for more than 20 years in the newspaper industry. Dr. Sherman has taught at Texas A&M University, Pepperdine University, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Sherman has published in the Journal of Business Entrepreneurship, The Academy of Management Review, and as a contributing author to several books on leadership in the 21st Century sponsored by the U.S. Army. He is also the founding editor of the Graziadio Business Review. Sherman now lives in his native Texas, teaches strategy and organizational change at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, does research and consulting with a variety of organizations and follows his avocational passion of landscape photography.
