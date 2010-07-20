Ernie to Kay

ABMAIL

To: KayS@ab.com

From: ErnieT@ab.com

Subject: Hi there!

Time Sent: 2/20/92 4:10:01 p.m.

See, I told you this would work. Nice note from Tom, if I do say so myself. I wish he would come down harder on the gossip issue. Those people in accounting and general services do nothing but gossip all day.

Well, in any event, did you hear that the bigwigs have approved giving some outfit named McCormick a big contract to come in here and help us “re-engineer.” Yea, right. I haven’t heard of re-engineering before, so I suspect it’s McCormick’s way of taking management for $2 million. More power to them. Well, I’ve got to go and patch up the general accounting system…It thinks it’s Tuesday again. I wish management would spend $2 mill to get rid of that old piece of junk. Man, I need a vacation.