AB Corporation Case Study

Case studies are a major component of graduate business courses at the Graziadio School of Business and Management and other top business schools including Harvard, Columbia, and Northwestern. The opportunity to study and learn from real-world management dilemmas makes case study an attractive method for learning both the science and the art of management.

The Internet’s interactive nature allows the Graziadio Business Review the opportunity to present cases outside of the classroom. The following links will introduce the reader to AB, Inc., a large US company facing a number of opportunities, issues, and problems. The case is based on actual occurrences and decisions faced by an actual company. Paraphrasing an old television crime drama, only the names have been changed to protect the innocent.

The Internet allows us to present the first section of the case and gives you, the reader, a chance to react and comment on the case (see links to the Case Study Forum at the end of the case.) We will post reader comments, as well as comments from Professor Wayne Strom, from time to time. Additional sections of the case will be added once a month so readers should return to the GBR for updates.

The case uses the lens of memos, news stories, and even e-mail notes to allow readers to view events at AB, Inc. Readers are invited to study each part of the case, moving forward and backward by clicking on the links at the bottom of each communique in the case. Readers also have the opportunity to post their thoughts on the case on the case bulletin board and answer questions about their thoughts on the case. Links to these areas are at the end of the case.