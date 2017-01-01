The Book Corner
Business Book Reviews
Read additional Book Corner Reviews here…
Walking to Destiny: 11 Actions an Owner Must Take to Rapidly Grow Value & Unlock Wealth
by Christopher M. Snider
265 pages
Reviewed by John J. Scully, PhD, CPA
Read more…
More from my site
About the Author(s)
Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.
Issue: 2016 Volume 19 Issue 2
Topic: Book Corner
Tags:
Leave a Reply
By submitting a comment here you grant Graziadio Business Review | Graziadio School of Business and Management | Pepperdine University a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate or irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin's discretion.