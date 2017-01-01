Summaries of the 2015 “The Future of Healthcare Symposium”

PANEL 1 “The Changing Landscape: Implications for Cost Management, Physician Alignment, and Patient Care” David Feinberg, MD, President and CEO of UCLA Health System Thomas Priselac, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System Arthur Southam, MD, Executive vice president at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Moderator: Gary Mangiofico, PhD, Associate Dean of Executive Programs and Executive Professor of Leadership and Management, Graziadio School of Business and Management Panel 1 – The Changing Landscape

PANEL 2 “The Next Frontier: Innovations in Disease-State and Care Management Delivery” John Agwunobi, MD, Former Senior Vice President and President, Health and Wellness at Walmart Mark Morgan, President, California Commercial Business for Anthem Blue Cross David Neu, Executive VP, Retail Strategy and President, Good Neighbor Pharmacy for AmerisourceBergen Corporation Moderator: Rod Boone, Partner, DW Healthcare Partners Panel 2 – The Next Frontier

PANEL 3 “Moving Forward: The Drive Towards Clinical Integration” Jim Barber, President and CEO of the Hospital Association of Southern California Donald Crane, President and CEO of California Accountable Physician Group Bill Gil, CEO of Providence Health Network, Southern California Moderator: John Edelston, President of HealthPro Associates, Inc. Panel 3 – Moving Forward

