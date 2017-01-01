Summaries of the 2015 “The Future of Healthcare Symposium”

2016 Volume 19 Issue 1

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

 “Critical Issues in the Future of Healthcare”

Susan Dentzer, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Susan Dentzer Keynote

(a video of this Keynote Address may be viewed here)

 

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

“The Healthcare Supply Chain: An Inside Look”

Steve Collis, AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Steve Collis Keynote

(a video of this Keynote Address may be viewed here)

 

PANEL 1

“The Changing Landscape: Implications for Cost Management, Physician Alignment, and Patient Care”

David Feinberg, MD, President and CEO of UCLA Health System

Thomas Priselac, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System

Arthur Southam, MD, Executive vice president at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Moderator: Gary Mangiofico, PhD, Associate Dean of Executive Programs and Executive Professor of Leadership and Management, Graziadio School of Business and Management

Panel 1 – The Changing Landscape

 

PANEL 2

“The Next Frontier: Innovations in Disease-State and Care Management Delivery”

John Agwunobi, MD, Former Senior Vice President and President, Health and Wellness at Walmart

Mark Morgan, President, California Commercial Business for Anthem Blue Cross

David Neu, Executive VP, Retail Strategy and President, Good Neighbor Pharmacy for AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Moderator: Rod Boone, Partner, DW Healthcare Partners

Panel 2 – The Next Frontier

 

PANEL 3

“Moving Forward: The Drive Towards Clinical Integration”

Jim Barber, President and CEO of the Hospital Association of Southern California

Donald Crane, President and CEO of California Accountable Physician Group

Bill Gil, CEO of Providence Health Network, Southern California

Moderator: John Edelston, President of HealthPro Associates, Inc.

Panel 3 – Moving Forward

 

