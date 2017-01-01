The Book Corner

Business Book Reviews

By

2015 Volume 18 Issue 1

Read additional Book Corner Reviews here…

revolution cover 200Beyond the Lean Revolution: Achieving Successful and Sustainable Enterprise Transformation

by Deborah J. Nightingale and Jayakanth Srinivasan

AMACON, New York, NY (2011)

270 pages

Reviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD

Read more…

 

 

 

facilitators cover 200

The Facilitator’s Fieldbook, Third Edition

by Tom Justice and David W. Jamieson, PhD

American Management Association (AMACOM)

480 pages

Reviewed by Charles Hunt, JD

Read more…

 

 

More from my site

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.

Issue: 2015 Volume 18 Issue 1

Topic: Uncategorized

Tags:

Leave a Reply

By submitting a comment here you grant Graziadio Business Review | Graziadio School of Business and Management | Pepperdine University a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate or irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin's discretion.