Editor’s Note

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA

Welcome to a new issue of the GBR. This issue includes a variety of articles written by knowledgeable authors that we believe you will find informative, insightful, and engaging.

Who were the beneficiaries of the TARP bail-outs? Dr. Joetta Forsyth has done extensive research on the TARP bail-outs and the regulatory filings and how they intersect. Her article “Did Widespread, Government-Detected Regulatory Filing Errors Predict Which Lenders Were Subsequently Bailed Out Under TARP?” is an interesting overview of how the crisis developed. The article will give you pause about who is handling your paperwork and the culture in which they are working.

Dr. John Paglia and Dr. Craig Everett along with MBA student Chanel Curry-Brooks wrote “Crafting a Strategic Financing Plan: How Business Owners Should Think About Raising Financing and Capital.” The authors note that one common oversight in financial planning is developing the proper plan to secure the right type of financing. This is a must-read for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and anyone responsible for raising capital for their business.

From finance we move to coaching and leadership. “See reality as it is, not as you wish (or fear),” is one of the suggestions for peer coaching in the article on “Developing Peer Coaching: 10 Suggestions for Success” by Dr. Robert Fulmer and John Brock. The article explains how to build a coaching culture, the “Grow Model,” and their suggestions that will not only develop better coaches, but also better leaders.

Dr. Cam Caldwell offers “6 Insights for Transformative Leaders: Keys to a Competitive Advantage.” The first key starts with listening to what really matters to discover the leader’s calling and concludes with authentic caring for the most important assets of the organization.

Friendly rivalry? Not always. In “Managing the Dark Side of Competitive Rivalry: When Competition Leads to Alarming Behavior,” Dr. David King explores when competition goes from creating better products and services at lower costs to having a negative impact on both the company and the customer.

Crowd-pleasing. Crowd-funding. Crowdsourcing? In management education? Dr. Owen Hall, Jr. explains how that occurs and the benefits in his editorial “Crowdsourcing Management Education.”

In “The Book Corner,” Dr. William Bleuel reviews two books Keeping Up with the Quants, by Thomas H. Davenport and Jinho Kim; and Customer Experience 3.0, by John A. Goodman. He gives each book 5 stars: Stop what you’re doing and read this book now! The Corner also includes my review of Mark Allen’s Aha Moments in Talent Management, an engaging fable that teaches the 13 Talent Management Principles using a story format and gives practical exercises for assessing whether your organization incorporates these principles.

About the Author(s)

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.