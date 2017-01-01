Editor’s Note

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA

Welcome to the latest issue of the GBR. We believe that you will find these articles informative as well as a challenge to take a deeper look at your business life, your work life, and as it applies, to your academic life.

In this issue we have two articles on the importance of ethics in business, how business and academia can partner to improve the integrity of leadership, and the importance of ethics and integrity in academia. Check out Dr. Cam Caldwell’s article “Forging Ethics-Based Business Partners” and Dean Linda Livingstone’s article “Integrating a Spiritual Life into the Work Life.”

Yes, Dorothy, there is a PhD in Thinkology. Dr. Mark Allen shares ways that corporate universities have managed talent, retained employees, initiated more effective deployment, and prepared for succession in his article “Talent Management and Corporate Universities.”

How does an organization compare to a music composition? If you enjoy music, you will enjoy the musical metaphor Dr. David R. King and Dr. Samuel M. Demarie composed in their article “Organizational Jazz.” They will explain how the culture of music can be used to improve the organizational culture.

“To MOOC or not to MOOC, is that the Question?” Read Dr. Owen P. Hall, Jr.’s article to find out more about the impact of Massive Online Open Courses on management education.

When you are finished with these, you might be interested in looking through our archives, book reviews, and videos.

About the Author(s)

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.