The Book Corner

Reviews of Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

See more “Book Corner” Reviews

IN THIS ISSUE:

Capitalism at the Crossroads: Next Generation Business Strategies for a Post-Crisis World

by Stuart L. Hart

Pearson Prentice Hall Professional, 3rd Edition, 2010

352 pages

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA

Read more…



Contagious: Why Things Catch On

by Jonah Berger

Simon & Schuster, 2013

256 pages

Reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD

Read more…

The Diversity Index: The Alarming Truth About Diversity in Corporate America…and What Can Be Done About It

by Susan E. Reed

Amacom, 2011

294 pages

Reviewed by Richard Herko

Read more…



Idea Agent: Leadership That Liberates Creativity and Accelerates Innovation

by Lina M. Echeverria

American Management Association, 2013

274 pages

Reviewed by Edward H. Rockey, PhD

Read more…

See more “Book Corner” Reviews

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.