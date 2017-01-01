The Book Corner
Reviews of Business Books
IN THIS ISSUE:
Click Millionaires: Work Less, Live More with an Internet Business You Love
by Scott Fox
Amacom, 2012
288 pages
Reviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD
Fate of the States: The New Geography of American Prosperity
by Meredith Whitney
Portfolio Hardcover, 2013
272 pages
Reviewed by John J. Scully, PhD, CPA
Harder than I Thought: Adventures of a Twenty-First Century Leader
by Robert D. Austin, Richard L. Nolan, and Shannon O’Donnell
Harvard Business Review Press, 2012
320 Pages
Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional, Second Edition: Strategies and Techniques for Today’s Turbulent Global Financial Markets
by Constance M. Brown, CMT
McGraw-Hill, 2011
464 Pages
Reviewed by Steve Ahn and Alexander Frumkin
