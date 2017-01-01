The Book Corner

Reviews of Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

See more “Book Corner” Reviews

IN THIS ISSUE:

by Scott Fox

Amacom, 2012

288 pages

Reviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD

Read more…

by Meredith Whitney

Portfolio Hardcover, 2013

272 pages

Reviewed by John J. Scully, PhD, CPA

Read more…

by Robert D. Austin, Richard L. Nolan, and Shannon O’Donnell

Harvard Business Review Press, 2012

320 Pages

Reviewed by Mark Allen, PhD

Read more…

by Constance M. Brown, CMT

McGraw-Hill, 2011

464 Pages

Reviewed by Steve Ahn and Alexander Frumkin

Read more…

See more “Book Corner” Reviews

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.