Mark Allen, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Organizational Theory and Management Aha Moments in Talent Management: A Business Fable With Practical Exercises, Association for Talent Development (ASTD) (2014). Unleash greater potential from your talent by making people a top priority.

Most executives would say that people are their most valuable asset; but even with the best intentions of putting employees first, companies can be held back by outdated policies. This business fable highlights 13 talent management principles, illustrating them in action at a fictional company with a charismatic and passionate Chief People Officer.

Through the story, you will experience:

best practices to combat the ineffective and counterproductive talent practices that plague many organizations

assessment questions to evaluate the status of your organization’s talent practices

reflection questions to help YOU make a difference in your organization, regardless of your position

a path that enables top performers to advance and succeed.

Using people-centered talent management principles will inspire your employees, reshape your organization, and improve your bottom line. The Next Generation of Corporate Universities: Innovative Approaches for Developing People and Expanding Organizational Capabilities, Pfeiffer (2007). “The objective of this book is to provide innovative approaches for developing people and expanding organizational capabilities. If you also have this objective, this book is for you, because each chapter is written by a qualified author to provide the information you need.”

—Donald L. Kirkpatrick, Ph.D., professor emeritus, University of Wisconsin, and author, Evaluating Training Programs: The Four Levels The Corporate University Handbook: Designing, Managing, and Growing a Successful Program, AMACOM (2002). Motorola. Sun Microsystems. Charles Schwab. Toyota. These global business leaders have bred excellence through innovative executive and management development organizations that go well beyond traditional job training. Known as corporate universities, these entities are essentially strategic partners of their sponsoring companies. Often working in conjunction with traditional educational institutions, they boast cream-of-the-crop faculty from the academic and business communities. Once the province of only the largest corporations, corporate universities are fast becoming the standard at smaller companies as well. This comprehensive handbook is a valuable resource for companies of all sizes who are considering (or already developing) enhanced professional learning programs. Featuring contributions from experts at ten different corporate universities, academic institutions, and consulting firms, the book addresses the three major components of corporate university success: organization, content, and processes. From structural and financial models to the role of technology, from curriculum development to evaluation approaches and measuring ROI, here is a wealth of information on this major development in professional education.

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, Editor, Graziadio Business Report The Writer’s Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages, Writers Digest, (2011).

Map out your idea and finish your story in 7 stages! This creative writing book helps writers to develop their ideas into a finished novel working through 7 stages while learning how to map out their story’s structure. It teaches writers see all the different components of their story, where these components are going, and, perhaps most importantly, what’s missing.

Joetta Forsyth, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance

Financial Wisdom V.1: Personal Finance and Career Skills to Guide Teens and Young Adults on Their Journey to Success and Happiness, Culver City, CA: Financial Wisdom Preparatory Institute, LLC, (2011). This textbook provides high-achieving teens and young adults the tools to: Have sophisticated conversations with financial advisors.

Have sophisticated conversations with financial advisors. Understand most loans as well as any consumer loan officer.

Do detailed financial planning and forecasting in Excel.

Know how to build wealth for retirement.

Become wise at an early age about spending.

Anticipate financial risks and protect themselves from financial pressures, reducing the likelihood of divorce.

Start their career off on the right foot when they graduate from college. Homeschoolers will find this textbook ideal for fostering learning between parent and child.

Clemens Kownatzki, PhD, Practitioner Faculty in Finance Money Music 101: Essential Finance Skills for Musicians, Artists & Creative Entrepreneurs , (2011) This is not another finance book that promises you to get rich quick. Instead, it offers a systematic approach to learn some essential finance skills and to promote good money habits. The book is geared towards musicians and artists but it is also full of vital information for a typical young adult entering the work force or about to head for college. If you are considering a career as a self-employed creative entrepreneur or in case you just wish to brush up on your basic financial literacy skills, you will find extremely good value in this book. The author is an investment advisor and a former musician. He can relate to the world of finance from an artist’s perspective and is therefore uniquely qualified to teach personal finance in a way that makes sense to someone who has little or no experience with money matters. The book is full of fun and thought-provoking examples showing you how to keep your financial house in order. Ultimately, you will learn the financial strategies that will set you apart from those who live from paycheck to paycheck.

Bernice Ledbetter, EdD, Practitioner Faculty of Organizational Theory and Management; Director, Center for Women in Leadership Reviewing Leadership: A Christian Evaluation of Current Approaches , 2nd Edition, Bernice M. Ledbetter, Robert J. Banks, and David C. Greenhalgh This book offers a comprehensive evaluation of current approaches to leadership from a discerning Christian perspective. Combining expertise in leadership, theology, and ministry, the authors take a historical look at leadership and how it is viewed and used in today’s context. The book is informed by both biblical and leadership studies scholarship and interacts with a number of popular marketplace writings on leadership. It also evaluates exemplary role models of Christian leadership. The second edition has been updated and revised throughout.

Margaret Elizabeth Phillips, PhD, Associate Professor of International Business Crossing Cultures: Insights from Master Teachers, Nakiye Boyacigiller (Editor), Richard Goodman (Editor), Margaret Phillips (Editor) (2004) Crossing Cultures provides a bold and refreshing new resource for teachers and trainers with proven methods for developing coping strategies and problem-solving skills in the cross-cultural arena. A comprehensive study structured to provide a framework for teaching; each chapter contains a teaching module, highlighting the potential difficulties, dialogues and variations in cross-cultural teaching. Ideal for those teaching Business across borders, this is a uniquely practical guide that features contributions from the leading lights of the field. She also co-authored the comprehensive chapter on “Conceptualizing Culture” for both editions of the Handbook for International Management Research (1st ed, Blackwell, 1996; 2nd ed, University of Michigan Press, 2004), the latest version of which was selected as lead article in the five-volume compendium of key works in Cross Cultural Management (Routledge, 2009).

