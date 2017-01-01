The Book Corner

Graziadio Faculty Members Review the latest business books

By

2012 Volume 15 Issue 2

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty for a variety of books on business topics.


See more reviews

In this issue:


Thinking, Fast and Slow

by Daniel Kahneman
Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2011

Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA

Read more…

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now! Stop what you are doing and read this book now!



Steve Jobs

by Walter Isaacson
Simon & Schuster, 2011

Reviewed by David Crain, PhD

Read more…

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!

Stop what you are doing and read this book now!

 


The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair that Changed America

by Eric Larson
Vintage Books, 2003

Reviewed by Leo Mallette

Read more…

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now! Stop what you are doing and read this book now!

More from my site

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.

Issue: 2012 Volume 15 Issue 2

Topic: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Comments are closed.