The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

2012 Volume 15 Issue 1

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

See more reviews

In this issue:

The Essentials of Finance and Accounting for Nonfinancial ManagersThe Essentials of Finance and Accounting for Nonfinancial Managers

By Edward Fields
AMACOM, 2011

Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting

Read more…

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeThis book would best be utilized in a course on Finance for the Non-Financial Manager. Otherwise, there are better uses for your time.

 

The New Age of InnovationThe New Age of Innovation: Driving Co-created Value Through Global Networks

By C. K. Prahalad and M. S. Krishnan
McGraw-Hill, 2008

Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, Professor of Strategy

Read more…

The authors clearly identify the “what” and the “why” of the morphing of products and services and then provide direction for managers to understand actions necessary to remain competitive.

 

Fixing the GameFixing the Game: Bubbles, Crashes, and What Capitalism Can Learn from the NFL

By Roger L. Martin
Harvard Business Press, 2011

Reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD, Lecturer of Strategy

Read more…

What the reader gets in Fixing the Game is deeply thoughtful business commentary with an excellent marketing case study to boot, namely the NFL.

 

100 best business books of all timeThe 100 Best Business Books of All Time: What They Say, Why They Matter, and How They Can Help You

By Jack Covert and Todd Sattersten
Penguin Group, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

Read more…

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!The 100 Best Business Books of All Time is crammed with book reviews and allows you to learn about all those books that you think you should have read.

 

More from my site

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.

Issue: 2012 Volume 15 Issue 1

Topic: Uncategorized

Tags:

Comments

Lucile Lansing PKE 56

July 12, 2012 at 6:11 am

I found this book full of information “from the front” of not only the diplomatic corps but also offers hope for the future by decentralizing and gaining more control on the local level – and stop looking to Washington to solve our mega-problems. It is thought provoking. But it may not be wht you are looking for.