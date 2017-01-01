Editor’s Note
- “The Top 10 U.S. Economic Issues to Monitor,” Darrol J. Stanley, DBA
- “The Dollar vs. the Euro,” updated by Peggy J. Crawford, PhD, Linnea B. McCord, JD, MBA, and Terry Young, PhD
- “Airline Industry Key Success Factors,” Richard M. McCabe, PhD
- “Making Mergers a Growth Strategy,” Kent Rhodes, EdD
- “Reforming Corporate America,” Larry Bumgardner, JD
- “The Employers’ Legal Obligations to Employees in the Military,” Charles P. Leo
- The New Age of Innovation: Driving Co-created Value Through Global Networks by C. K. Prahalad & M. S. Krishnan, reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD
- Fixing the Game: Bubbles, Crashes, and What Capitalism can Learn from the NFL by Roger L. Martin, reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD
- The Essentials of Finance and Accounting for Nonfinancial Managers by Edward Fields, reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, CPA
- The 100 Best Business Books of All Time: What They Say, Why They Matter, How They Can Help You by John Covert and Todd Sattersten, reviewed by Leo Mallette, EdD
- First, we have included an ARCHIVE-VIDEO LIBRARY where you will find a number of lectures, conferences, panel discussions, and other Graziadio business-related videos and interviews available at no charge.
- Second, we have added more information and links to videos and transcripts from the Dean’s Executive Leadership Series with talks given by and interviews with key business leaders in a variety of major corporations. Click here for more information.
- Third, a page has been added with direct links to Graziadio programs for easy access to learn more about the Graziadio School. Click here for more information.
More from my site
About the Author(s)
Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.
Issue: 2012 Volume 15 Issue 1
Topic: Editorials