CEO Performance of 100 of Southern California’s Largest Companies
Not Everyone Deserves a Medal
SCCO International in association with Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and the Graziadio Business Review presents the 2nd annual report of CEO Performance of 100 of Southern California’s Largest Companies. Given that a CEO’s primary duty is to build an organization that delivers sustainable improvements in long-term value, the yardstick the authors have chosen for evaluating CEO performance is economic profit.
Who’s Really Winning?
Who Are the Return Champs?
long-term maximizing objective, looking at value spread allows us to standardize for size and compare all CEOs in terms of how well they have employed investors’ capital. Companies with a positive value spread are earning returns above their cost of capital and creating value for investors, while companies with a negative value spread are earning returns below their cost of capital and decreasing value for their investors. If a company has a negative value spread, it will generate relatively more value by focusing first on improving margins and capital efficiency to improve its value spread before focusing on growth. High growth with a negative value spread will only drive down economic profit, cash flow, and value.
More from my site
About the Author(s)
Patrick Furtaw: is a Partner of SCCO International, based in Los Angeles. He has more than 15 years of experience advising senior executives on business portfolio strategy and change management processes across a broad set of industries. He is an expert in the field of value realization with a focus on market price strategies and sales management. Patrick is also a member of Pepperdine’s Crest Advisory Board. Patrick can be reached at pfurtaw@scco.com.
Steve Chopp: is Senior Advisor to SCCO International and an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business where he teaches courses on valuation and M&A. His background includes senior roles in corporate and consulting focused on helping companies drive sustainable improvements in long-term value. Steve may be reached at schopp@scco.com.
John K. Paglia, PhD: As Associate Dean, Dr. Paglia leads the design and delivery of evening and weekend business degree programs for working professionals, as well as oversees student recruitment for these programs and the school-wide marketing, communications, and public relations functions. He founded the award-winning Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project for which he has been recognized by the Association for Corporate Growth with an “Excellence in M&A Award” in 2011 and the Alliance for Mergers & Acquisitions Advisors and Grant Thornton with a “Thought Leader of the Year Award” in 2012. Paglia is a frequent speaker on the topics of privately-held company cost of capital, valuation, access to capital, and financing and deal trends at valuation and M&A conferences. Dr. Paglia holds a Ph.D. in finance, an MBA, a B.S. in finance, and is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst.
Issue: 2012 Volume 15 Issue 1
Topic: CEO Performance, Economics, Featured Article, Finance / Investing / Accounting, Leadership, Management, Strategy
Tags: california, company value, Economics, finance, Leadership, Strategy