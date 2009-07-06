Interviews

Economics

“Expeditionary Economics”

Carl Schramm, President and CEO of Kauffman Foundation interviewed by Linda Livingstone, Dean of the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University on the new area of expeditionary economics and setting up an economic system in post-conflict countries. — April 14th, 2010

“The State of the New Economy”

David M. Smith, associate professor of economics at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses the impact of the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act so far and which sectors of the California economy are likely to bounce back. — September 10th, 2009

“What’s Next LA: The Road to Economic Recovery (Preview)”

David Smith, PhD, associate professor of economics at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, and Christopher Thornberg, PhD, GBR Editorial Review Board Member, discuss where the U.S. and California economy are going in 2009 and beyond. — July 6th, 2009

“Econ Profs Question Conventional Buy-and-Hold Wisdom”

Marshall D. Nickles, EdD, and Ray M. Valadez, EdD, professors of economics at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discuss their paper, “Enhancing Returns in a Volatile Global Stock Market: A Time Limited Approach to Risk and Reward.” — May 12th, 2009

Entrepreneurship & Innovation

“Why Entrepreneurship Thrives During a Recession”

Larry Cox, PhD, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses how smart entrepreneurs take advantage of low opportunity and material costs during a recession and why creativity and idea generation are important. — June 25th, 2009

“In Pursuit of Elegance”

Matthew May, supporting faculty at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, and author of “In Pursuit of Elegance: Why the Best Ideas Have Something Missing,” discusses the four principles of elegance: symmetry, seduction, subtraction, and sustainability. — June 23rd, 2009

Ethics/Corporate Social Responsibility

“An Indonesian Perspective on Technology in Society”

Charla Griffy-Brown, PhD, associate professor of information systems at Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, talks to Dr. Karl Knapp, Associate Professor at the Institute of Technology Bandung, Indonesia about the role of technology in society. — October 20th, 2011

“Business Education in Indonesia”

Charla Griffy-Brown, PhD, associate professor of information systems at Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, talks with Dr. Karl Knapp, Associate Professor at the Institute of Technology Bandung, Indonesia about business education. — October 20th, 2011

“Spiritual Capital and Virtuous Business Leadership”

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, PhD, Chairman and CEO of the Roosevelt Group, speaks with Samuel L. Seaman, PhD, Professor of Decision Science at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, on spiritual capital and virtuous business leadership. — February 4th, 2011

“Building Sustainability into Business: An Interview with Andrea Green”

Andrea Green, founder of Globally Green, a sustainable development and consulting firm, has transitioned into consulting after 20+ years in the licensed consumer products arena, both domestically and internationally. — Posted October 4th, 2010

“‘Green Technology,’ GSBM’s SEER Program, Leadership, and Work-Life Balance”

Clean Tech expert Susanna Kass discusses sustainability, Pepperdine’s new SEER program, and the simultaneous challenges and opportunities that exist in caring for the environment. — February 5th, 2010

“Keeping up with CSR During a Recession”

Rick Hesse, Professor of Decision Sciences at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University talks to Bill Sanderson and Chuck Browne, senior administrators at Golden State Foods, about creating a values-driven company and corporate social responsibility. — September 29th, 2009

Finance, Investing & Accounting

“Financial Wisdom with Joetta Forsyth, PhD”

Joetta Forsyth, PhD, professor of Finance at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discussing the alarming level of financial illiteracy facing the nation, and the negative consequences it can have on people and nations. — September 14th, 2011

“The Global Economic Downturn”

Robert Iritani, Executive VP of the Specialty Banking Division at City National Bank discusses the global economic downturn, global supply chain finance, and California and International trade with Dr. Abraham Park, Assistant Professor of Finance. — May 11th, 2010

“VC Firms Still Expecting High ROIs”

John K. Paglia, PhD, Associate Professor of Finance at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses the Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project, which was released on July 27, 2009. — August 4th, 2009

Information Management

“Transforming the Relationship Between Business and IT Executives”

Dr. George Westerman, a research scientist at MIT, talks to Dr. Mark Chun, associate professor of Information Systems at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, about the changing role of the CIO. — June 8th, 2011

“The Role of the CIO with Harvey Koeppel”

Harvey R. Koeppel, Executive Director, Center for CIO Leadership, discusses the role of the CIO and cloud computing with Charla Griffy-Brown, PhD, associate professor of information systems at Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University. — January 14th, 2011

Leadership

“Lessons in Leadership with Robert Blackwell”

Dr. Kevin Groves, Assistant Professor of Organizational Theory & Management at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, speaks with Robert Blackwell, chairman and CEO of Blackwell Consulting Services about leadership principles. — Posted August 30th, 2010

“Servanthood Leadership”

David Bowman, Corporate Development Executive and former VP and general Manager for Boeing’s Global Mobility Systems division is interviewed by Dr. Charles Morrissey, Associate Professor of Strategy at Pepperdine University, on what it means to be a “servant leader.” — June 23rd, 2010

“Leadership and Values for the New Economy”

Robert Eckert, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, speaks to David M. Smith, associate professor of economics at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, about his role at the helm of the worldwide leader in toy design, manufacturing, and marketing. — November 5th, 2009

Organizational Behavior

“The Psychological Impact of Unemployment”

Ann Feyerherm, PhD, Professor of Organization and Management and Chair of the Applied Behavior Science and Organization Theory and Management Department, explores the psychological impact of losing a job and effective methods for bouncing back. — November 22nd, 2009

“How to Communicate Change to Employees”

Terry McKenzie, Senior Director of Global Employee Communications and Communities at Sun Microsystems, answers questions about keeping employees motivated through periods of change and instability and tailoring messages to different employee groups. — September 17th, 2009

“Values-Centered Leaders More Successful in Long Term”

Kevin S. Groves, PhD, Assistant Professor of Organizational Theory and Management at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses succession planning, emotional intelligence, and values-centered leadership. — Posted July 21st, 2009

Strategy

“Achieving Enterprise Stability Based on Economic Capital with Zbigniew Krysiak, PhD”

Zbigniew Krysiak, PhD, associate professor at the Warsaw School of Economics in Poland, shares some lessons on Survival Enterprise Risk Management by Economic Capital. — December 15th, 2011

“New Consultant Roles and Processes in a 24/7 World”

Kurt Motamedi, PhD, professor of strategy and leadership at the Graziadio School of Business & Management at Pepperdine University, discusses the future of consulting practices, including a move away from the traditional human resource roles and lengthy analytical reports. — August 17th, 2011

“How Are Industries Mismanaging the Future, Management Education, and Technology”

Chuck Morrissey, PhD, Associate Professor of Strategy talks to John Mooney, PhD, Associate Professor of Information Systems, both Graziadio faculty at Pepperdine University, on “managing what’s next,” a theme he has developed. — March 16th, 2010

“Dr. Motamedi Talks Strategy”

Kurt Motamedi, PhD, professor of strategy and leadership at the Graziadio School of Business & Management at Pepperdine University, discusses how to take strategy from the boardroom to the business, incentivizing employees during layoffs, and the U.S. shift away from economic opportunism. — July 15th, 2009

