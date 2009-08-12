Business Bites

Economics

“Southern California Grocery Strike Averted”

— September 19th, 2011

David Smith, associate professor of economics at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, offers his insight into the Southern California grocery worker negotiations and its larger implications for labor unions as a whole. — September 19th, 2011

“Why the Employee Free Choice Act is Bad for Business”

— Posted June 29th, 2009

David M. Smith, associate professor of economics at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses the impact the proposed Employee Free Choice Act (EFCA) would have on employers, unions, and the workforce. — Posted June 29th, 2009

Beacon Economic Series

In this video series, Christopher Thornberg, PhD, founding principal of Beacon Economics and Editorial Review Board member of the Graziadio Business Report, shares his economic forecasts.

“Economic Update with Christopher Thornberg: Spring 2011”

— Posted April 5th, 2011

As one of California’s leading economic forecasters, Thornberg discusses the current economic conditions related to the earthquakes in Japan, the rising price of oil, and the U.S. federal deficit. For a more in-depth analysis of this report, visit www.BeaconEcon.com. — Posted April 5th, 2011

“Economic Update with Christopher Thornberg: The Social Shift of 2011”

— Posted February 28th, 2011

Thornberg reveals that, while are are well out of recession, there is a lot going on below the surface, including the trade deficit, consumer behaviors, unemployment, exchange rates, and the tax cut extension. — Posted February 28th, 2011

“Economic Update with Chris Thornberg: August 2010”

— Posted August 9th, 2010

Based on the latest statistics on U.S. unemployment, home prices, personal income, and GDP growth, Thornberg believes that the U.S. will continue the economic recovery in 2010, but cautions that stimulus funds and inflated employment stats may be masking bigger problem. — Posted August 9th, 2010

“Economic Update with Chris Thornberg: Spring 2010”

— Posted April 5th, 2010

Based on Beacon’s extensive research, Thornberg provides his forecast of what the future holds for the nation’s economy, derived from the latest stats on U.S. unemployment, home prices, personal income, GDP growth, and more. — Posted April 5th, 2010

Entrepreneurship & Innovation

“Why Entrepreneurship Thrives During a Recession”

— June 25th, 2009

Larry Cox, PhD, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses how smart entrepreneurs take advantage of low opportunity and material costs during a recession and why creativity and idea generation are important. — June 25th, 2009

Finance, Investing, & Accounting

“Introducing Market Wrap with Clemens Kownatzki”

— February 8th, 2011

Clemens Kownatzki, adjunct professor of financial risk management at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, introduces “Market Wrap,” a brief summary of interesting market events and major economic news. — February 8th, 2011

“The Future of the Global Currency Imbalance”

— April 26th, 2010

Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance at the Graziadio School of Business at Pepperdine University, discusses the “global savings glut,” and the currency imbalances between the U.S. and exporting countries, such as China, Germany, and most Asian economies. — April 26th, 2010

“The Danger with High Frequency Trading: Part One”

— August 12th, 2009

Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, discusses the dangers of high frequency trading. This video is a follow-up to his article “High Frequency Trading: The Rise of the Machines.” — August 12th, 2009

“The Danger with High Frequency Trading: Part Two”

— May 26th, 2010

Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, revisits his previous warnings about the dangers of high frequency trading as well as explains the market’s “flash crash” on May 6, 2010. — May 26th, 2010

Information Technology

“Save the Last Document; Tips for Avoiding Data Loss”

— June 15th, 2009

David Smith, associate professor of economics at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, writes that hard drive failure is an inescapable reality, and most firms will face data loss unless they put preventive measures in place. — June 15th, 2009

Leadership

CEO Insight Series

CEO Insights is a production of Pepperdine University that spotlights the life and contributions of prominent business leaders.

“CEO Insights with Ed Hogan”

— November 15th, 2010

Ed Hogan with his wife Lynn, founded Pleasant Holidays, a business that grew to make approximately $500 million annually. In this video, Hogan discusses how he got started in the travel industry, what it means to have “conspicuosity,” and his secrets to success. — November 15th, 2010

“CEO Insights Eli Broad”

— October 25th, 2010

An intimate conversation with Eli Broad who created KB Home and SunAmerica, Inc – two Fortune 500 companies that provide vital homebuilding and retirement savings services. Broad now devotes his time, energy and resources to philanthropy. — October 25th, 2010

Organizational Behavior

“A Quick Tip on How to Give Effective Feedback”

— PLAY VIDEO — READ ARTICLE — READ BLOG

Steven M. Sommer, PhD, professor of applied behavioral science, shares his “ABC model,” a three-step process for providing and receiving feedback effectively. This video is a quick tip to supplement the GBR article he co-authored with Edward Rockey, “The ABC’s of Effective Feedback.”

