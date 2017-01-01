Understanding the Dynamics of Typical People: An Introduction to Jungian Type Theory by Richard Bents and Reiner Blank

A Book Corner Review

By Leo Mallette, EdD

Hogrefe Publishing, 2010













Bents and Blank state early in chapter two of Typical People that “each person is unique and distinctive, yet patterns exist… [and] knowing someone’s function preferences enables you to understand personality development and to predict how a person will behave…” (p. 7). Significant work on categorizing personality types was done in the early 1920s. German psychiatrist Ernst Kretschmer is given about a page, but the bulk of the book is based on the work of Carl Gustav Jung—or more precisely on the work of two people that Jung inspired: Katharine Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs-Myers.

The vast bulk of the book is a description of the Myers-Briggs Type Inventory (MTBI) and what to do with it. I was originally going to give this book only a couple stars since, at first glance, it seemed like a rehash of the MTBI information—and a lot of is a rehash. However it was a good review and it reminded me that the four types (energy, perceiving, judging, and lifestyle) have a function order: dominant, secondary, tertiary, and inferior. In addition to the very useful MBTI review, there were two bright spots in this book.

The first bright spot was the artwork (a special note of appreciation should be given to the illustrator, Werner Tiki Küstenmacher). He provided dozens of simple drawings (cartoons) of men juxtaposed and showing the two different sides or extremes of each of the MTBI types. The illustrations provided a nice visual presentation in contrast to the usual tables. It was a very entertaining approach and kept chapter four from getting too boring.

The second bright spot was a discussion of stress in chapter seven; this was new to me. Bents and Blank specifically identified how each of the 16 personality types react to stress—both controlled stress (tension) that is slightly outside of your comfort zone and uncontrolled stress (anxiety) that is far outside of your comfort zone. The authors do not mention if this chapter is based on work of Dr. Edward Golden and (his son) Dr. John Golden’s Personality Type Profiler (GPTP), where they add the emotional stability [Tense (T) versus Calm (C)] dimension; although GPTP is mentioned in chapters one and two.

This 132-page book is a review of MTBI and offers a tantalizing introduction to the effect of stress. I would recommend this book for anyone who needs a review of MTBI and how these ‘types’ of people react to stress.

About the Author(s)

Leo Mallette, EdD, provides technical and programmatic support at The Aerospace Corporation. Previously, he worked in system engineering and project management of satellite systems at the Boeing Company for 30 years. He received the BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Central Florida and the MBA and Ed.D. (in organizational leadership) degrees from Pepperdine University. He is co-author of the book Writing for Conferences (Greenwood, 2011), co-editor of The SPELIT Power Matrix (CreateSpace, 2007), and author of Images of America: Rancho Mirage (Arcadia Publishing, 2011). Dr. Mallette is a supporting business faculty at Pepperdine University and the University of Phoenix’s doctoral program, and was an Instructor of Engineering at the University of Central Florida. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a member of the advisory board for the Precise Time and Time Interval Conference, and a board member of the Society of Educators and Scholars.