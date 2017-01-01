The Book Corner
Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books
The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.
In this issue:
Training on Trial: How Workplace Learning Must Reinvent Itself to Remain Relevant
By James D. Kirkpatrick, PhD, and Wendy Kayser Kirkpatrick
AMACOM, 2010
Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law
A reader who is new to the employee learning and development training field will find value in this book—but the tools and tips offered are not trailblazing.
The Little Book of Behavioral Investing: How Not to Be Your Own Worst Enemy
By James Montier
Wiley, New Jersey, 2010
Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance
Montier provides an interesting and fact-supported look at how our emotions prevent many of us from being successful investors.
Money Mavericks: Confessions of a Hedge Fund Manager
By Lars Kroijer
FT Prentice Hall, London, 2010
Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance
Kroijer elaborates on the state of the hedge fund industry, its overall usefulness, and the problem with fees and structure—all issues I mostly agree with.
Understanding the Dynamics of Typical People: An Introduction to Jungian Type Theory
By Richard Bents and Rainer Blank
Hogrefe Publishing, 2010
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing
The vast bulk of the book is a description of the Myers-Briggs Type Inventory (MTBI), and Bents and Blank specifically identify how each of the 16 personality types react to stress.
Retooling HR: Using Proven Business Tools to Make Better Decisions About Talent
By John W. Boudreau
Harvard Business Press, 2010
Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law
Boudreau confronts the inherent uncertainty in challenging HR questions in a manner that does not dehumanize human capital.
Breakthrough! A 7-Step System for Developing Unexpected and Profitable Ideas
By Paul Kurnit and Steve Lance
AMACOM, 2010
Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science
Breakthrough! is not a breakthrough book, but if you seek an easy-to-read, “how-to” book on logistics that foster innovation in your organization, then it may serve as your mug of java.
If you’re a newcomer to discovering and implementing useful, profitable ways of getting a great idea into the market place.
If you’re a savvy leader, already successfully promoting innovation as an entrepreneur or intrapreneur.
The Coaching Connection: A Manager’s Guide to Developing Individual Potential in the Context of the Organization
By Paul J. Gorrell and John Hoover
AMACOM, 2009
Reviewed by Wayne Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science
The strength of the book is that it provides an outline of what might be called “leverage points” for helping a client to be a more effective leader within the context of the corporation.
Being the Boss: The 3 Imperatives for Becoming a Great Leader
By Linda A. Hill and Kent Lineback
Harvard Business Press, 2011
Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program
Many books on management act as if they have the best answer for everyone. Instead, to its credit, Being the Boss offers a coherent set of questions that makes it possible for each manager to thoughtfully tailor his or her own answers.
More from my site
About the Author(s)
Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.
Issue: 2011 Volume 14 Issue 4
Topic: Featured Article
Tags: book reviews