Editor’s Note

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA

























































































For the past few years the GBR has encouraged Graziadio students to write relevant business articles as part of a student paper competition. In this issue the GBR is pleased to announce Luc Berlin as our winner of the 2011 GBR & Graziadio Student Paper Competition for his article “The Internet and Globalization: Ten Tips to Building an Effective Digital Strategy for Global Success.” Luc is a 2012 MBA candidate with career experience in technology and ecommerce.

John Scully uses his business and teaching experience to create a tool for business practitioners to use in financial analysis which he shares in his article “Financial Swiss Army Knife: A User-Friendly Tool for Facilitating Financial Analysis and Due Diligence.”

“Learn to Expect the Unexpected in Global Retail Expansion,” Kenneth Fox uses his experience in business strategy marketing consulting to highlight why a proven retail model in one country might not be so easily duplicated in another country. Some of these successes and failures may surprise you.

Zbigniew Krysiak, author of “Achieving Enterprise Stability Based on Economic Capital,” is a visiting professor of finance and risk, from Poland, at the Graziadio School. He is the author of more than 70 academic publications concerning finance, risk management, financial engineering, and banking. In this article he emphasizes the role of risk in planning.

October 21, 2011, faculty met to film our GBR panel video, “Stop the Madness: A Recipe to Jump-Start the Global Economy,” In this dynamic GBR video, six Pepperdine faculty from the Graziadio School and the School of Public Policy discuss the global economy.

Graziadio faculty have reviewed eight interesting books in The Book Corner. Check out the reviews to see which ones got five stars.

We are concluding 2011 on a great note. This year we upped our qualifications for publication and our rejection rate to approximately 67%, therefore lowering our acceptance rate.

You may have noticed that the publication timetable for the most recent issues of the GBR has changed. In order to better avoid the busiest academic and holiday seasons of our reviewers, we decided to move our publication dates. We will still be producing four great issues per year. This is the fourth issue of Volume 14 and the final issue for the year. May you have happy holidays and a great new year.

We are always looking for strong articles that will resonate with our readers.

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.