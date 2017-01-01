Dean’s Executive Leadership Series
For nine years the Graziadio School of Business and Management has hosted a variety of leading executives from a broad range of organizations in the Dean’s Executive Leadership Series (DELS). In some cases both the videos of the presentation, audio and/or videos of Dean Linda Livingstone’s interview with the speaker, and transcripts are available.
Upcoming and Past speakers may be found on the left menu at http://bschool.pepperdine.edu/dels/ or click here for “Podcasts” with presentations and interviews; click here for “Speakers” with transcripts.
A Highlight of Some Past Speakers Includes:
Past Speakers
2011-2012: Podcasts Transcripts
Dennis Kuhl, Chairman, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Jerry West, Head Consultant, Golden State Warriors Member, NBA Hall of Fame
Blake Irving, Executive Vice President & Chief Products Officer, Yahoo!
Richard Goudis, COO, Herbalife
Jerry S. Wilson, Sr. VP, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
2010-2011: Podcasts Transcripts
Randy Pond, Exec. VP of Operations, Processes, and Systems, Cisco
Deborah Nelson, Chief of Staff of Enterprise Sales, Marketing and Strategy, HP
Paul N. Hopkins, Chairman of the Board, Farmers Group, Inc.
David C. Hendler, Sr. Exec. VP & CFO, Sony Pictures Entertainment
2009-2010: Podcasts Transcripts
Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America
James Gianopulos, Chair and CEO, Fox Filmed Entertainment
John Coyne, President and CEO of Western Digital
Leslie Margolin, President and General Manager of Anthem Blue Cross in California , CEO of the company’s Life and Health affiliate
John Figueroa, President, McKesson Corporation, U.S. Pharmaceutical Group
2008-2009: Podcasts Transcripts
Priscilla Stewart-Jones, Sr. VP of Human Resources, McKesson Corporation, U.S. Pharmaceutical Group
Kathryn Karlic, President of Institutional Sales and Marketing, GE Asset Management
2007-2008: Podcasts Transcripts
Robert Simpson, Jr., President and COO of Jelly Belly Candy Company
Bruce Rosenblum, President, Warner Bros. Television Group
2006-2007: Podcasts Transcripts
Brian Frons, President, Disney-ABC Television Group
Patricia Sellers, Editor-at-Large, Fortune Magazine
2005-2006: Podcasts Transcripts
JD Power, Chairman, Federal Trade Commission
Anne Sweney, Co-Chairman, Disney Media Networks and President, Disney-ABC Television Group
David Murdock, Chairman and CEO, Dole Food Company
