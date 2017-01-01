The Book Corner
Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books
The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.
In this issue:
Fordlandia: The Rise and Fall of Henry Ford’s Forgotten Jungle City
By Greg Grandin
Picador, 2009
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing
This is a fascinating book covering a powerful businessman and a grand experiment in vertical integration.
buy*in
By John P. Kotter and Lorne A. Whitehead
Harvard Business School Press, 2010
Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, Professor of Strategy
Each of the strategies discussed are valid; however, the authors should stick with academic articles and books and leave the writing of novels to other authors.
The Secret: What Great Leaders Know and Do
By Ken Blanchard and Mark Miller
Berrett Koehler Publishers, 2009
Reviewed by Kent Rhodes, EdD, Visiting Faculty of Education
As with most of the Blanchard book series, this piece is written as a quick read for busy managers with practical, get-to-the-point objectives.
