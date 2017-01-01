The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

2011 Volume 14 Issue 3

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

See more reviews

In this issue:

Fordlandia: The Rise and Fall of Henry Ford’s Forgotten Jungle City

By Greg Grandin
Picador, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

Read more…

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!This is a fascinating book covering a powerful businessman and a grand experiment in vertical integration.


buy*in

By John P. Kotter and Lorne A. Whitehead
Harvard Business School Press, 2010

Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, Professor of Strategy

Read more…

1 star: Not worth your timeEach of the strategies discussed are valid; however, the authors should stick with academic articles and books and leave the writing of novels to other authors.


The Secret: What Great Leaders Know and Do

By Ken Blanchard and Mark Miller
Berrett Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by Kent Rhodes, EdD, Visiting Faculty of Education

Read more…

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeAs with most of the Blanchard book series, this piece is written as a quick read for busy managers with practical, get-to-the-point objectives.


More from my site

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.

Issue: 2011 Volume 14 Issue 3

Topic: Featured Article

Tags:

Comments are closed.