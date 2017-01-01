Editor’s Note

We are excited to present more great articles in this issue of the GBR, along with a video interview and book reviews.

“Creating Advocates: A Values-Oriented Approach to Developing Brand Loyalty,” written by Michael Crooke and Craig Wilson, discusses how brand loyalty can be strengthened through the connection to meaningful purpose that a company chooses to adopt.

Don Atwater and Neha Kotwani investigate the recovery of the U.S. labor market impacted by the deficit-reduction programs in the government in “Labor Pains: The Recovery of the U.S. Labor Market is about to be Pushed Back.”

In “Leveraging Action Learning as a Talent Management Strategy during Economic Uncertainty,” Jerald Monson and Kevin Groves write about the importance of talent management strategy in a difficult economic landscape.

The third and final article in a series on trademark and trade dress laws, “Protecting Descriptive Brands in Trademark and Trade Dress Law: Why It’s Important and How to Do It” written by David Scalise, Alexa Koenig, and Brandon Carr, discusses the consequences of poor planning and issues from an inability to defend marks and dress that can be fatal to a company brand.

Our video interview features Dr. George Westerman, a research scientist at MIT’s Center for Digital Business and author of The Real Business of IT: How CIOs Create and Communicate Value, along with other books and articles. Westerman is interviewed by Graziadio’s Dr. Mark Chun, Director of the Center for Applied Research, and Editor-in-Chief of the GBR.

Graziadio faculty have reviewed three interesting books in The Book Corner. Read the reviews to see which one got the five stars.

In August the GBR editors attended the Academy of Management conference in San Antonio, Texas. We were fortunate to meet a number of faculty there interested in contributing articles to help the business practitioner advance and improve their approach to current and future business challenges. We look forward to bringing their research and practical applications to you in upcoming issues.

If you are interested in writing an article for the Graziadio Business Review on your area of expertise, you will find our submission guidelines at http://gbr.pepperdine.edu/submissions/. To discuss your concepts, email either myself at nancy.dodd@pepperdine.edu.

About the Author(s)

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.