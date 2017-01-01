The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

2011 Volume 14 Issue 2

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

See more reviews

In this issue:

Managing the Older WorkerManaging the Older Worker: How to Prepare for the New Organizational Order

By Peter Cappelli and Bill Novelli
Harvard Business Press, 2010

Reviewed by Don M. Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics


3 stars: Valuable information and a good readThe strength of the book is the series of provocative issues it raises. Practitioners can read it and decide if their businesses are positioned to better manage older workers and increase performance.

Read more…

Ignited Managers! Light Up Your Company and Career for More Power More Purpose and More SuccessIgnited: Managers! Light Up Your Company and Career for More Power More Purpose and More Success

By Vince Thompson
FT Press, New York, 2007

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance


4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialThompson’s book is a must-read for those trapped in middle management who have not been as lucky as I have in finding a way out to smaller, yet much, much greener pastures.

Read more…

The On-Demand Brand coverThe On-Demand Brand: 10 Rules for Digital Marketing Success 
in an Anytime, Everywhere World

By Rick Mathieson
AMACOM, 2010

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing


5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!The book is replete with real-world examples—those that worked, those that didn’t work, and why.

Read more…

Ethics in MotionEthics in Motion

By Justin M. Paperny
APS Publishing, 2010

Reviewed by Mark Mallinger, PhD,
Professor of Applied Behavioral Science

.

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating materialPaperny’s objective in getting the message across regarding consequences for unethical/illegal actions is very effective. Readers will appreciate the visceral connection with each chapter.

Read more…

.
.

Workforce of OneWorkforce of One: Revolutionizing Talent Management Through Customization

By Susan M. Cantrell and David Smith
Harvard Business Press, 2010

Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program

5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!This book will be of special interest to HR professionals and provides valuable insights and options to all strategy-level managers in an organization.

Read more…

More from my site

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.

Issue: 2011 Volume 14 Issue 2

Topic: Featured Article, Uncategorized

Tags: , , , , ,