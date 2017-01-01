The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

In this issue:

Managing the Older Worker: How to Prepare for the New Organizational Order By Peter Cappelli and Bill Novelli

Harvard Business Press, 2010 Reviewed by Don M. Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics



The strength of the book is the series of provocative issues it raises. Practitioners can read it and decide if their businesses are positioned to better manage older workers and increase performance.

Thompson’s book is a must-read for those trapped in middle management who have not been as lucky as I have in finding a way out to smaller, yet much, much greener pastures.

The book is replete with real-world examples—those that worked, those that didn’t work, and why.

Ethics in Motion By Justin M. Paperny

APS Publishing, 2010 Reviewed by Mark Mallinger, PhD,

Professor of Applied Behavioral Science .

Paperny’s objective in getting the message across regarding consequences for unethical/illegal actions is very effective. Readers will appreciate the visceral connection with each chapter.

Workforce of One: Revolutionizing Talent Management Through Customization By Susan M. Cantrell and David Smith

Harvard Business Press, 2010 Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program

This book will be of special interest to HR professionals and provides valuable insights and options to all strategy-level managers in an organization.

