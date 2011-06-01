What I Didn’t Learn in Business School: How Strategy Works in the Real World by Jay B. Barney and Trish Gorman Clifford

A Book Corner Review

By Jack C. Green, PhD

What I Didn’t Learn in Business School: How Strategy Works in the Real World

By Jay B. Barney and Trish Gorman Clifford

Harvard Business Review Press, 2010



This is an easy-to-read business novel about Justin, a recent MBA graduate in his first consulting assignment about the viability of a new product developed by R&D. He encounters issues that go beyond his educational training as he attempts to relate the issues to cases and other material from his MBA course work. It can be read at several levels. For example, it could be read by someone with little or knowledge about business; it could be read by someone contemplating earning an MBA; it could be read by a practitioner, a recent graduate, or a professor.

To fully appreciate the depth of the book, it is necessary to be acquainted with Jay Barney’s Resource Based View for examining strengths and weaknesses of a firm.[1] Justin uses Barney’s VRIO[2] analysis to assist him in developing his analysis.

Throughout his assignment, Justin encounters strong senior managers and senior consultants who have significant experience and vested interests in the outcome of the project. He interviews the CFO who has six different financial analyses and who does not know which one is right. He meets a senior operating manager who has done a complete five-forces analysis concluding that the product under study is not viable, only to realize that this analysis may be examining the wrong industry. The value chain involved in the launch of a new product tests Justin’s academic training. He learns to understand what a real core competency and competitive advantage are.

The reader is introduced to the application of various strategic management tools throughout the book and then encounters the “real world” of corporate politics and prior arrangements. He learns that he needs to ask the right questions and challenge assumptions that are being used. He learns the value of a team as he works with the other consultants on the project. He learns to deal with criticism from his superiors.

Although this book is a novel, it explores real-world application of Justin’s education. At the conclusion of each chapter, the authors provide a series of reflection questions for the reader. Therefore, the novel, at times, becomes a textbook. The book allows the reader to gain knowledge and to reflect on the application of that knowledge. As with any good novel, the reader is left in suspense regarding the ending, so I won’t spoil it by “giving it away.”

This is a very enjoyable book to read. It is recommended for your next airplane trip. I give this four stars and a big “thumbs up.”





[1] Barney, J. B. Gaining and Sustaining Competitive Advantage. 4th ed. Upper Saddle River, NJ: Pearson, 2011.

[2] VRIO (Value, Rarity, Imitability, Organization) is a framework for examining resource strengths and weaknesses.

About the Author(s)

Jack C. Green, PhD, is a professor of strategy and department chair of Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Information Systems & Technology Management at Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business and Management. Prior to his transition to academia, he had 28 years of management experience at Weyerhaeuser Company, Pacific Enterprises, and Southern California Gas Company (a subsidiary of Pacific Enterprises). In 1995, he received his PhD from Claremont Graduate University in executive management with an emphasis in strategic management. He was a member of the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission for ten years and was its chairman for five. Dr. Green's research focus is on governance of nonprofit organizations and on the use of simulations in MBA curricula. His consulting activity focuses on nonprofit organizations and for-profit businesses including the use of simulations for Management Training.