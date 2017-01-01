“Spiritual Capital and Virtuous Business Leadership” with Yale’s Ted Malloch

By Samuel L. Seaman, PhD





Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, PhD, is Chairman and CEO of The Roosevelt Group, a leading strategy thought leadership company, through which he conceptualizes and executes some of today’s most dynamic international projects. Dr. Malloch has held an ambassadorial-level position at the United Nations, as well as senior policy positions at the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the U.S. Department of State.

















































He is a research professor at Yale University, where he founded the Spiritual Capital Initiative and produced the documentary, Doing Virtuous Business. The film explores the concept of “values-based” management strategies that can both improve the bottom line and strengthen a company’s relationships with customers, employees, vendors, the environment, and the world at large.

Malloch’s many books include: Trade and Development Policy; Beyond Reductionism, Unleashing the Power of Perpetual Learning; The Global Century, with Scott Massey; Renewing American Culture: The Pursuit of Happiness; Being Generous; Thrift: Rebirth of a Forgotten Virtue, and the classic best-selling Spiritual Enterprise: Doing Virtuous Business.

In this video, Malloch visits with Samuel L. Seaman, PhD, a professor of decision sciences in the Graziadio School of Business and Management. They discuss the following questions:

What is spiritual capital? How does it change businesses for the better? Is it possible for companies to satisfy their obligations to shareholders and still conduct business by virtuous means? Are there special considerations that a management team should make if they want to truly incorporate a virtuous business model for a publicly traded company? We seem to keep falling into the same traps and the media has made much of the lack of morality in business. Is the notion of virtue lost on contemporary society? Is virtuous business a fad? If not, what is the essence of its staying power? Do you see a role for altruism in business, where there is no expected payback? What are some narratives that are helpful in trying to identify business virtues and instill them in others? What role does faith play in virtuous business? How do faith, hope, and charity manifest themselves in big companies? Are there occasions when virtue, if misapplied, can lead to vice?

Samuel L. Seaman, PhD, is a professor in the Decision Science discipline in the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, where he teaches graduate business courses in applied statistics and evidence-based decision analysis. His research and consulting interests generally focus on the application of mathematical models to practical dilemmas in business, health care, and the not-for-profit sector. Whenever possible, he also contemplates the theoretical searching passionately for a linearly optimal solution to the "Particle/Wave Duality Paradox" in his lab at Malibu's Surfrider Beach