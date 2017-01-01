The Book Corner
In this issue:
Transforming Toxic Leaders
By Alan Goldman,
Stanford Business Books, 2009
Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA
Class Advisor, Executive Programs, Graziadio School of Business and Management
Toxicity often grows subtly and imperceptibly over time. The book underscores the necessity to closely examine what is actually going on in an organization.
The Trouble with HR: An Insider’s Guide to Finding and Keeping the Best People
By Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. and Gary M. Stern
AMACOM, 2009
Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law
Taylor and Stern provide the reader with practical, viable tools that can serve to create and sustain a flexible, integrated, and creative business organization.
Strategy for Sustainability: A Business Manifesto
By Adam Werbach
Harvard University Press, 2009
Reviewed by Ann Feyerherm, PhD, Professor of Organization and Management
This book is a useful primer for business leaders who want to plan for the future survival of the company and innovate differently so their enterprises can thrive.
Living in More than One World, How Peter Drucker’s Wisdom Can Inspire and Transform Your Life
By Bruce Rosenstein
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009
Reviewed by David W. Crain, PhD, Lecturer of Strategy
Rosenstein unpacks the wisdom of Peter Drucker for the benefit of today’s business professionals, and, a prodigious amount of wisdom it is. Drucker specifically addresses “the knowledge worker of the 21st century,” a term he minted more than 50 years ago.
Leading Culture Change: What Every CEO Needs to Know
By Christopher S. Dawson
Stanford Business Books, 2010
Reviewed by Mark Mallinger, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science
The book provides a rigorous model when considering organizational development and change. However, I believe the content has more applicable value for organizational development professionals than the CEO.
Leading in Turbulent Times
By Kevin Kelly and Gary E. Hayes
Berrett-Koehler Publishers,
2010
Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law
I found the book to be short on new insights and somewhat trite in some aspects of leadership that it explored. To be very candid, in my view this book is not worth your time.
