The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics. See more reviews



In this issue:

Transforming Toxic Leaders By Alan Goldman,

Stanford Business Books, 2009 Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA

Class Advisor, Executive Programs, Graziadio School of Business and Management



Toxicity often grows subtly and imperceptibly over time. The book underscores the necessity to closely examine what is actually going on in an organization.

Read more…





Taylor and Stern provide the reader with practical, viable tools that can serve to create and sustain a flexible, integrated, and creative business organization.

Read more…





Strategy for Sustainability: A Business Manifesto By Adam Werbach

Harvard University Press, 2009 Reviewed by Ann Feyerherm, PhD, Professor of Organization and Management





This book is a useful primer for business leaders who want to plan for the future survival of the company and innovate differently so their enterprises can thrive.

Read more…





Rosenstein unpacks the wisdom of Peter Drucker for the benefit of today’s business professionals, and, a prodigious amount of wisdom it is. Drucker specifically addresses “the knowledge worker of the 21st century,” a term he minted more than 50 years ago.

Read more…

Leading Culture Change: What Every CEO Needs to Know By Christopher S. Dawson

Stanford Business Books, 2010 Reviewed by Mark Mallinger, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science



The book provides a rigorous model when considering organizational development and change. However, I believe the content has more applicable value for organizational development professionals than the CEO.

Read more…



Leading in Turbulent Times

By Kevin Kelly and Gary E. Hayes Berrett-Koehler Publishers,

2010 Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law



I found the book to be short on new insights and somewhat trite in some aspects of leadership that it explored. To be very candid, in my view this book is not worth your time.

Read more…

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.