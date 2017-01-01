Editor’s Note: New Look, New Name, Still Great Content

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA









With this issue we are delighted to introduce you to our new name, the Graziadio Business Review, and bring you our new design, which we think you will find much more user-friendly. Within the GBR you will still find great articles based on academically sound research with applications for business practitioners.

First we want to congratulate the 2010 GBR-GSBM Student Paper Competition winners Areg Bagdasarian, a 2010 MBA graduate, and Steffanie Tamehiro, a current MBA student, who wrote the winning article “Using Social Media to Grow Your Business.” Their article discusses various forms of social media and strategies for businesses to take better advantage of these new communication tools.

We are fortunate to have returning Graziadio faculty authors in this issue writing on very timely topics in law, diversification, and paying out special dividends in 2010 before the law changes, as well as the changing role of the real estate broker. We also have several authors new to the GBR, who will bring insights on social media, innovation, and leaders as decision makers.

“Lessons from the New Financial Regulatory Reform Law” is written by Associate Professor of Business Law Larry Bumgardner, who has written several articles for the GBR including one of the GBR’s most popular articles on Sarbanes-Oxley from 2003, “Reforming Corporate America: How does the Sarbanes-Oxley Act impact American business?” This current article discusses the new Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, what can be learned from Sarbanes-Oxley and this new law, and some of the scandals that prompted them.

Practitioner Faculty of Decision Sciences James DiLellio has written “What to Do When Traditional Diversification Strategies Fail-Revisited,” a follow-up to his 2009 article. The current article is an update on the benefit of using ETFs as portfolio building blocks, when you understand the cost of the bid-ask spread.

Assistant Professor of Accounting John Briginshaw has included an article about the anticipated change in the dividends law and why companies should act now, before the end of 2010 in his article, “Attn: The Corner Office – Why U.S. Firms Should Pay Special Dividends Before Year-End 2010.” In 2008 Briginshaw wrote about another timely topic “What Will the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Mean to Businesses and Investors?“

“The Changing Role of the Residential Real Estate Broker,” by Alexis Lieb, Tracey Nicholson, and Nelson Granados, who is assistant professor of information systems, explores how the Internet is changing the real estate market for brokers, buyers, and sellers. Granados previously published “IT-Enabled Information Transparency: A Strategic Approach” in the GBR.

Author Larina Kase, who holds a PsyD and an MBA, wrote the article “Great Leaders are Great Decision-Makers.” Kase has written a number of articles and is the author or co-author of seven books. In this article she discusses balancing emotion with reason to make timely decisions.

“The Charisma of Twitter,” written by Shirley Black, assistant professor of business administration at South Carolina State University, brings a unique perspective on how Twitter has evolved and changed the way charisma attracts followers.

Kris Miner, who holds an MBA from Pepperdine, has written on “The Four Levels of Innovation” and the way each level must address how companies should best approach innovation in a global market.

As always, we have several great book reviews included in this issue. Check out the reviews to see why these reviewers rated these books with 1 to 5 STARS.

Don’t have time to read the articles? Download them to your iPod and listen on the go.

We hope you will enjoy the articles as well as our new presentation. Please feel free to contact us with your comments or leave comments for the authors on the pages of their articles.

About the Author(s)

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.