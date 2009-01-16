What’s Next, Hollywood?

Audio Interview with Larry Tanz, President, COO, and Co-founder of Agility Studios

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA

What is an MBA worth in Hollywood? Where do the most opportunities for newcomers lie? What’s in store as the entertainment industry undergoes a radical transition into the digital age?

On January 16, 2009, Graziadio Business Report Academic Editor Nancy Dodd spoke with Larry Tanz, president, COO, and co-founder of Agility Studios, to get the answers to these questions and more.

In 2008 Larry launched Agility Studios, an incubator investment fund that builds and runs entertainment-oriented digital franchises, alongside Scott Ehrlich and Keith Quinn. To learn more about Agility Studios, visit their website: agilitystudios.com.

Previously, Larry served five years as CEO and President of LivePlanet, a multiplatform entertainment company founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Prior to joining LivePlanet, Larry was Director of Strategy and Operations at AOL Time Warner and a senior associate at Mercer Management Consulting.

Larry holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in behavioral psychology from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and a B.A. from Harvard College. He is also a co-founder of H 2 0 Africa, which has raised five million dollars for water projects to date.

Audio Files

Full Interview [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz.mp3] The Future of the Entertainment Industry [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz4.mp3] New Opportunities for Small Studios [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz7.mp3] Getting Your Foot in the Door [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz9-10.mp3] What’s an MBA Worth in Hollywood? [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/tanz11.mp3]

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.