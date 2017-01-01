Video Interview on Corporate Social Responsiblitiy with Golden State Foods

Keeping up with CSR During a Recession

By Rick Hesse, DSc

What is a values-driven company? What does corporate social responsibility mean in practical terms? How do you balance creating social good with the bottom line?

On September 29, 2009, Bill Sanderson, senior vice president of Finance and Administration for Golden State Foods, and his colleague, Chuck Browne, executive director of the Golden State Foods Foundation, visited with the Graziadio Business Report to answer the questions above and more.

Bill Sanderson is senior vice president of Finance and Administration for Golden State Foods and president of its subsidiary, Golden State Service Industries. Bill chairs the Golden State Foods Foundation committee in Irvine. He has also been a member of the board of directors of Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Orange County for more than 17 years and served as chairman of the board from 1997 through 2000.

Chuck Browne is the executive director of the Golden State Foods Foundation. He played an instrumental role in the start-up of the foundation and has led and coached 18 foundation committees across the United States in pursuing its mission. Prior to joining Golden State Foods, Chuck took early retirement in 1997 to enjoy time on his 300-acre Missouri farm. To learn more about Golden State Foods and their foundation, visit goldenstatefoods.com.

Questions for Bill and Chuck:

Tell us about Golden State Foods (GSF). How has GSF been impacted by the economic downturn How did GSF get involved with corporate social responsibility Tell us about your project that recycles cooking oil from McDonald’s. Tell us about the GSF Foundation. How do you prevent the bottom line of business from trumping the social good? What does it mean to be a values-based business? What’s next on the horizon for GSF?

About the Author(s)

