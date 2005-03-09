Theory U: Leading from the Future as It Emerges By C. Otto Scharmer

By Leo Mallette, EdD

In the beginning (1960) there was Theory X and Y.[1] Then came Theory Z in 1981,[2] a book on Theory R in 1994,[3] and I even postulated Theory Pi in 2005.[4] So, I was thrilled to review Scharmer’s Theory U: Leading from the Future as It Emerges.

This new book does not lend itself to being easily described except that it introduces the concept of presencing (presence + sensing), that is, operating from the future as it emerges. Part I shows us that we have a blind spot, that invisible dimension from which all our actions originate. In Part II, Scharmer develops his U process, forming the left part of the U with co-initiating, descending to co-sensing, and bottoming out with co-presencing. The U is completed by rising to co-creating and rising again to co-evolving. Many examples of how the U process can be used are presented in subsequent chapters. Part III introduces us to presencing.

It was not an easy read. I had to keep putting this book down and thinking about it. My engineering background originally found the tenets a bit too qualitative and I was confused by the spirituality aspect. But I kept reading and found chapters (such as, “The Grammar of the Social Field”) that helped me with my journey through this book. It does seem to be very well grounded; Scharmer has spent 10 years researching and interviewing 150 practitioners. While there are some elements of Theories Z and R, it is a new approach and worthy of investigation.

You won’t want to be lugging this massive 533-page, 2.1-pound book everywhere with you, but I suspect most readers will take away a new view of themselves and how to deal with the world. I would recommend this book for business people who have an interest in understanding themselves and sometimes find themselves asking, “Why?”

About the Author(s)

Leo Mallette, EdD, provides technical and programmatic support at The Aerospace Corporation. Previously, he worked in system engineering and project management of satellite systems at the Boeing Company for 30 years. He received the BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Central Florida and the MBA and Ed.D. (in organizational leadership) degrees from Pepperdine University. He is co-author of the book Writing for Conferences (Greenwood, 2011), co-editor of The SPELIT Power Matrix (CreateSpace, 2007), and author of Images of America: Rancho Mirage (Arcadia Publishing, 2011). Dr. Mallette is a supporting business faculty at Pepperdine University and the University of Phoenix’s doctoral program, and was an Instructor of Engineering at the University of Central Florida. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a member of the advisory board for the Precise Time and Time Interval Conference, and a board member of the Society of Educators and Scholars.