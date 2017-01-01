The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

2008 Volume 11 Issue 3

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

The New Human Capital Strategy

By Bradley W. Hall, PhD
AMACOM, 2008

Reviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

This book provides an effective strategy for calculating the business value of employees.

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeSave Now or Die Trying

By Mark Bruno
Wiley, 2007

3 stars: Valuable information and a good readThe Automatic Millionaire

By David Bach
Broadway, 2005

3 stars: Valuable information and a good readThe 4-Hour Workweek

By Timothy Ferriss
Random House, 2007


Reviewed by John Briginshaw, PhD, Assistant Professor of Accounting

The U.S. retirement infrastructure that created wonderful post-retirement lifestyles for so many baby boomers is being dismantled. Professor Briginshaw examines the merits of three books on retirement and encourages readers to stop being shy about retiring.

Flight Plan: The Real Secret of Success – How to Achieve More, Faster Than You Ever Dreamed Possible

By Brian Tracy
Berrett-Koehler, 2008

Reviewed by Jody Brightman, PhD, Adjunct Faculty in Marketing

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

This is a turning-point book. If you are stuck off course and in need of a new direction, Flight Plan is a perfect “how-to” to get you going.

The Big Switch

By Nicholas Carr
W.W. Norton, 2008

Reviewed by John P. Durand, MBA,
Practitioner Faculty of Information Systems

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Though the book’s subject matter spans technology, the Internet, and corporate computing, Carr has a larger message: The evolution of technology is bringing entire industries to a true paradigm shift.

Myself and Other More Important Matters

By Charles Handy
AMACOM, 2008

Reviewed by Robert M. Fulmer, PhD,
Editorial Review Board Member

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Although widely described as one of the world’s leading writers on management and leadership, Charles Handy shows an appealing combination of modesty and determination in the title and throughout this autobiography.

Creating A World Without Poverty

By Muhammad Yunus
Public Affairs, 2008

Reviewed by Rick Hesse, DSc,
Department Chair of Decision Sciences and Marketing

5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!

This book details the compelling, personal journey of Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a former economics professor and 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Persuasion IQ: The 10 Skills You Need to Get Exactly What You Want

By Kurt W. Mortensen
AMACOM, 2008

Reviewed by Charles J. Hunt, Jr.,
Professor of Business Law

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

In the Preface, Mortensen writes that “those who enjoy greater happiness and wealth in life possess a high ability to persuade, influence, sell, negotiate, motivate, lead, and understand human nature.

Supercapitalism: The Transformation of Business, Democracy, and Everyday Life

By Robert B. Reich
Knopf, 2007

Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD,
Practitioner Faculty of Economics

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Supercapitalism is Reich’s assessment of how the world has become supercharged in all aspects of business, government, and society.

Followership: How Followers Are Creating Change and Changing Leaders

By Barbara Kellerman
Harvard Business School Press, 2008

Reviewed by Abraham Park,
Practitioner Faculty of Finance

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Barbara Kellerman of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government has written a book whose title captured my interest-Followership. Her thesis is simple: The age of the follower has arrived.

The Leadership Advantage: How the Best Companies Are Developing Their Talent to Pave the Way for Future Success

By Robert M. Fulmer and Jared L. Bleak
AMACOM, 2007

Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl JD, MBA,
Practitioner Faculty of Business Law

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

Fulmer and Bleak argue that a business organization is most likely to survive if it has strong leadership development strategies.

The Appreciative Inquiry Handbook, 2nd Edition

By David L. Cooperrider, Diana Whitney, and Jacqueline M. Stavros
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008

Reviewed by Michael L. Williams,
Assistant Professor of Information Systems

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

The authors do an excellent job of balancing the pragmatic needs of the organization development practitioner with the theoretical, research-based underpinnings of appreciative inquiry.

