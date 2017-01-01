The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

The New Human Capital Strategy By Bradley W. Hall, PhD

AMACOM, 2008 Reviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics

This book provides an effective strategy for calculating the business value of employees.

Reviewed by John Briginshaw, PhD, Assistant Professor of Accounting

The U.S. retirement infrastructure that created wonderful post-retirement lifestyles for so many baby boomers is being dismantled. Professor Briginshaw examines the merits of three books on retirement and encourages readers to stop being shy about retiring.

Flight Plan: The Real Secret of Success – How to Achieve More, Faster Than You Ever Dreamed Possible By Brian Tracy

Berrett-Koehler, 2008 Reviewed by Jody Brightman, PhD, Adjunct Faculty in Marketing

This is a turning-point book. If you are stuck off course and in need of a new direction, Flight Plan is a perfect “how-to” to get you going.

The Big Switch By Nicholas Carr

W.W. Norton, 2008 Reviewed by John P. Durand, MBA,

Practitioner Faculty of Information Systems

Though the book’s subject matter spans technology, the Internet, and corporate computing, Carr has a larger message: The evolution of technology is bringing entire industries to a true paradigm shift.

Myself and Other More Important Matters

By Charles Handy

AMACOM, 2008 Reviewed by Robert M. Fulmer, PhD,

Editorial Review Board Member

Although widely described as one of the world’s leading writers on management and leadership, Charles Handy shows an appealing combination of modesty and determination in the title and throughout this autobiography.

Creating A World Without Poverty By Muhammad Yunus

Public Affairs, 2008 Reviewed by Rick Hesse, DSc,

Department Chair of Decision Sciences and Marketing

This book details the compelling, personal journey of Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a former economics professor and 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Persuasion IQ: The 10 Skills You Need to Get Exactly What You Want By Kurt W. Mortensen

AMACOM, 2008 Reviewed by Charles J. Hunt, Jr.,

Professor of Business Law

In the Preface, Mortensen writes that “those who enjoy greater happiness and wealth in life possess a high ability to persuade, influence, sell, negotiate, motivate, lead, and understand human nature.

Supercapitalism: The Transformation of Business, Democracy, and Everyday Life By Robert B. Reich

Knopf, 2007 Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD,

Practitioner Faculty of Economics

Supercapitalism is Reich’s assessment of how the world has become supercharged in all aspects of business, government, and society.

Followership: How Followers Are Creating Change and Changing Leaders By Barbara Kellerman

Harvard Business School Press, 2008 Reviewed by Abraham Park,

Practitioner Faculty of Finance

Barbara Kellerman of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government has written a book whose title captured my interest-Followership. Her thesis is simple: The age of the follower has arrived.

The Leadership Advantage: How the Best Companies Are Developing Their Talent to Pave the Way for Future Success By Robert M. Fulmer and Jared L. Bleak

AMACOM, 2007 Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl JD, MBA,

Practitioner Faculty of Business Law

Fulmer and Bleak argue that a business organization is most likely to survive if it has strong leadership development strategies.

The Appreciative Inquiry Handbook, 2nd Edition By David L. Cooperrider, Diana Whitney, and Jacqueline M. Stavros

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008 Reviewed by Michael L. Williams,

Assistant Professor of Information Systems

The authors do an excellent job of balancing the pragmatic needs of the organization development practitioner with the theoretical, research-based underpinnings of appreciative inquiry.

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.