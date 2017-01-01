The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

2008 Volume 11 Issue 4

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

Book corner Tucker driving growthDriving Growth Through Innovation: How Leading Firms Are Transforming Their Futures

By Robert Tucker
Berrett-Koehler, 2008

Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

This is a rather comprehensive summary of key innovation concepts culled from a broad spectrum and clumped under the umbrella of “growth.

Professor Michael Kinsman,CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting, takes a close look at three new books on surviving and thriving in today’s real estate market:

Emerging Real Estate Markets: How to Find and Profit from Up-and-Coming Areas

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

By David Lindahl
Wiley, 2008

Fight Foreclosure!: How to Cope with a Mortgage You Can’t Pay, Negotiate with Your Bank, and Save Your Home

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

By David Petrovich
Wiley, 2008

The ForeclosureS.com Guide to Advanced Investing Techniques You Won’t Learn Anywhere Else

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

By Alexis McGee
Wiley, 2008

Managing Brand You: 7 Steps to Creating Your Most Successful Self

By Jerry S. Wilson and Ira Blumenthal
AMACOM, 2008

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD,
Adjunct  Professor of Decision Sciences and Marketing

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the time

This book should be used by people who want to reinvent or rebrand themselves, but haven’t been exposed to personal branding in the last decade.

Judgment: How Winning Leaders Make Great Calls

By Noel M. Tichy and Warren G. Bennis
Penguin Group, 2007

Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD,
Practitioner Faculty of Economics

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

The book effectively accomplishes its stated goal: to explore and understand why some leaders have much greater success in exercising good judgment than others.

Marketing to Hispanics: A Strategic Approach to Assessing and Planning Your Initiative

By Terry J. Soto
Kaplan Publishing, 2006


Reviewed by Dave McMahon, DBA,
Associate Professor of Marketing

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

With U.S. Hispanic purchasing power projected to hit one trillion dollars by 2010, Marketing to Hispanics is a timely guide on how to approach this market opportunity.

The New Paradigm for Financial Markets: The Credit Crisis of 2008 and What it Means

By George Soros
Public Affairs, 2008


Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA,
Adjunct Professor of Finance

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

In light of the recent market turmoil, Soros revisits his theory of reflexivity to try to explain the historical forces behind such crises.

Social Intelligence: The New Science of Human Relationships

By Daniel Goleman
Bantam, 2007


Reviewed by Esther Bleuel, MA, MFT, MDR,
and William Bleuel, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material


The most important take-away of this book is the impact of our social interaction on our health.

The Age Curve: How to Profit from the Coming Demographic Storm

By Kenneth W. Gronbach
AMACOM, 2007


Reviewed by Jody Brightman, PhD,
Adjunct Faculty in Marketing

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material


The Age Curve has a single message that is so powerful, it bears telling and re-telling in myriad forms.

The Execution Premium: Linking Strategy to Operations for Competitive Advantage

By Robert S. Kaplan and David P. Norton
Harvard Business School Press, 2008

Reviewed by John Oppenheim,
Adjunct Professor of MIS

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

According to the authors, the “execution premium” is the value and benefits that come from the concepts put forth in their wildly popular first book, The Balanced Scorecard.

The Nonverbal Advantage: The Secrets and Science of Body Language at Work

By Carol Kinsey Goman
Berrett-Koehlers, 2008

Reviewed by Paul Gift, PhD,
Assistant Professor of Economics

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

The author emphasizes five C’s for deciphering the real meanings behind nonverbal signals: context, clusters, congruence, consistency, and culture.

The Trillion Dollar Meltdown: Easy Money, High Rollers, and the Great Credit Crash

By Charles R. Morris
Public Affairs, 2008

Reviewed by John J. Scully, PhD, CPA, Practitioner Faculty of Accounting and Finance

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

Author Charles Morris offers several interesting insights into the origins of the U.S. credit market meltdown.

Issue: 2008 Volume 11 Issue 4

Topic: Book Corner

Tags: , , , , ,

