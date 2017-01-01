The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

Driving Growth Through Innovation: How Leading Firms Are Transforming Their Futures By Robert Tucker

Berrett-Koehler, 2008 Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science

This is a rather comprehensive summary of key innovation concepts culled from a broad spectrum and clumped under the umbrella of “growth.



Professor Michael Kinsman,CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting, takes a close look at three new books on surviving and thriving in today’s real estate market:

Emerging Real Estate Markets: How to Find and Profit from Up-and-Coming Areas

By David Lindahl

Wiley, 2008



Fight Foreclosure!: How to Cope with a Mortgage You Can’t Pay, Negotiate with Your Bank, and Save Your Home

By David Petrovich

Wiley, 2008



The ForeclosureS.com Guide to Advanced Investing Techniques You Won’t Learn Anywhere Else

By Alexis McGee

Wiley, 2008







Managing Brand You: 7 Steps to Creating Your Most Successful Self By Jerry S. Wilson and Ira Blumenthal

AMACOM, 2008 Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD,

Adjunct Professor of Decision Sciences and Marketing

This book should be used by people who want to reinvent or rebrand themselves, but haven’t been exposed to personal branding in the last decade.



Judgment: How Winning Leaders Make Great Calls By Noel M. Tichy and Warren G. Bennis

Penguin Group, 2007 Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD,

Practitioner Faculty of Economics

The book effectively accomplishes its stated goal: to explore and understand why some leaders have much greater success in exercising good judgment than others.







Marketing to Hispanics: A Strategic Approach to Assessing and Planning Your Initiative

By Terry J. Soto

Kaplan Publishing, 2006

Reviewed by Dave McMahon, DBA,

Associate Professor of Marketing

With U.S. Hispanic purchasing power projected to hit one trillion dollars by 2010, Marketing to Hispanics is a timely guide on how to approach this market opportunity.







The New Paradigm for Financial Markets: The Credit Crisis of 2008 and What it Means By George Soros

Public Affairs, 2008

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA,

Adjunct Professor of Finance

In light of the recent market turmoil, Soros revisits his theory of reflexivity to try to explain the historical forces behind such crises.







Social Intelligence: The New Science of Human Relationships By Daniel Goleman

Bantam, 2007

Reviewed by Esther Bleuel, MA, MFT, MDR,

and William Bleuel, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences





The most important take-away of this book is the impact of our social interaction on our health.



The Age Curve: How to Profit from the Coming Demographic Storm By Kenneth W. Gronbach

AMACOM, 2007

Reviewed by Jody Brightman, PhD,

Adjunct Faculty in Marketing





The Age Curve has a single message that is so powerful, it bears telling and re-telling in myriad forms.



The Execution Premium: Linking Strategy to Operations for Competitive Advantage By Robert S. Kaplan and David P. Norton

Harvard Business School Press, 2008 Reviewed by John Oppenheim,

Adjunct Professor of MIS

According to the authors, the “execution premium” is the value and benefits that come from the concepts put forth in their wildly popular first book, The Balanced Scorecard.



The Nonverbal Advantage: The Secrets and Science of Body Language at Work By Carol Kinsey Goman

Berrett-Koehlers, 2008 Reviewed by Paul Gift, PhD,

Assistant Professor of Economics

The author emphasizes five C’s for deciphering the real meanings behind nonverbal signals: context, clusters, congruence, consistency, and culture.



The Trillion Dollar Meltdown: Easy Money, High Rollers, and the Great Credit Crash By Charles R. Morris

Public Affairs, 2008 Reviewed by John J. Scully, PhD, CPA, Practitioner Faculty of Accounting and Finance

Author Charles Morris offers several interesting insights into the origins of the U.S. credit market meltdown.



About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.