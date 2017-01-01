The Book Corner
A Complaint Is a Gift: Recovering Customer Loyalty When Things Go Wrong (Second Edition: Revised and Expanded)
By Janelle Barlow and Claus Moller
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008
Reviewed by William Bleuel, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences
The take-away of this book is how to increase shareholder value by incorporating customers into the heart of your firm’s business strategy.
By John P. Kotter
Harvard Business Press, 2008
Reviewed by Robert M. Fulmer, PhD, GBR Editorial Review Board Member
While Kotter recycles some of his previous work in this new title, he also provides important new insights and reminds the reader of the importance of addressing challenges with a sense of urgency.
Community: The Structure of Belonging
By Peter Block
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008
Reviewed by Ann Feyerherm, PhD, Associate Professor of Organization and Management
Block argues that in order to create healthy communities we must change the context of conversations from one of problems to one of possibilities.
Data Driven: Profiting from Your Most Important Business Asset
By Thomas C. Redman
Harvard Business School Press, 2008
Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems
Redman’s vignettes fill each chapter with great information and recommendations on how to gather and use data.
The EQ Interview: Finding Employees with High Emotional Intelligence
By Adele B. Lynn
AMACOM, 2008
Reviewed by Wayne L. Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science
Lynn has written a very clear, concise, and easy-to-use handbook for human resources (HR) managers, interviewers, and anyone else involved in employee hiring processes.
Future Savvy: Identifying Trends to Make Better Decisions, Manage Uncertainty, and Profit from Change
By Adam Gordon
AMACOM, 2008
Reviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics
Gordon presents a long list of important questions that managers should be prepared to ask themselves in order to identify on which forecasts they should rely to run their businesses.
Groundswell: Winning in a World Transformed by Social Technologies
By Charlene Li and Josh Bernoff
Harvard Business School Press, 2008
Reviewed by Carol F. Gwin, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Marketing
The groundswell is important because it provides Internet users (i.e., your customers) the power to collaborate, talk, and change the way we do business.
Contemporary Leadership and Intercultural Competence: Exploring the Cross-Cultural Dynamics Within Organizations
By Michael A. Moodian (Ed.)
Sage Publications, 2008
Reviewed by Frank Nainoa, MA, doctoral student
Consisting of 20 chapters by various authors, this book addresses three primary topics: examining the evolving role of cultural diversity in the workplace; applying cultural comprehension to organizations; and measuring intercultural competence.
Leadership From the Inside Out: Becoming a Leader for Life, 2nd Edition, Revised and Expanded
By Kevin Cashman
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008
Reviewed by Ron Ford, PhD, Associate Dean of Executive Education and Practitioner Faculty of Finance
After a decade of success, Cashman has published this second edition, in which the seven pathways to mastery are now steps, and the author provides more tools.
Naming Rights: Legacy Gifts & Corporate Money
By Terry Burton
John Wiley & Sons, 2008
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Adjunct Professor of Decision Sciences and Marketing
This is an introductory book about getting your, or your corporation’s, name on a bench, building, campus, golf event, stadium, or a chair (as in endowed chair) in exchange for a fee from a few thousand dollars up to several hundred million dollars.
The New Elite: Inside the Minds of the Truly Wealthy
By Jim Taylor, Doug Harrison, and Stephen Kraus
AMACOM, 2008
Reviewed by Robert M. Fulmer, PhD, GBR Editorial Review Board Member
The authors reveal what drives our country’s most powerful and influential class, what they want, where they shop, and how they really spend their money.
On Competition: Updated and Expanded Edition
By Michael E. Porter
Harvard Business School Press, 2008
Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics
The book is a collection of Porter’s essays from over two decades of scholarship on competition and strategy.
Positive Leadership: Strategies for Extraordinary Performance
By Kim S. Cameron
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008
Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program
Cameron goes beyond anecdotes to formulate the principals and practice of a kind of leadership that is exceptional.
Total Leadership: Be a Better Leader, Have a Richer Life
By Stewart D. Friedman
Harvard Business School Press, 2008
Reviewed by Joseph Schohl, Esq., MBA, Adjunct Professor of Business Law
The main theme of the book is that balance is best achieved through integration rather than compartmentalization of work, home, community, and self.
