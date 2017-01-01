The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

A Complaint Is a Gift: Recovering Customer Loyalty When Things Go Wrong (Second Edition: Revised and Expanded)

By Janelle Barlow and Claus Moller

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008 Reviewed by William Bleuel, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences

The take-away of this book is how to increase shareholder value by incorporating customers into the heart of your firm’s business strategy.

A Sense of Urgency

By John P. Kotter

Harvard Business Press, 2008 Reviewed by Robert M. Fulmer, PhD, GBR Editorial Review Board Member

While Kotter recycles some of his previous work in this new title, he also provides important new insights and reminds the reader of the importance of addressing challenges with a sense of urgency.

Community: The Structure of Belonging

By Peter Block

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008 Reviewed by Ann Feyerherm, PhD, Associate Professor of Organization and Management

Block argues that in order to create healthy communities we must change the context of conversations from one of problems to one of possibilities.

Data Driven: Profiting from Your Most Important Business Asset

By Thomas C. Redman

Harvard Business School Press, 2008 Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems

Redman’s vignettes fill each chapter with great information and recommendations on how to gather and use data.

The EQ Interview: Finding Employees with High Emotional Intelligence

By Adele B. Lynn

AMACOM, 2008 Reviewed by Wayne L. Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science

Lynn has written a very clear, concise, and easy-to-use handbook for human resources (HR) managers, interviewers, and anyone else involved in employee hiring processes.

Future Savvy: Identifying Trends to Make Better Decisions, Manage Uncertainty, and Profit from Change

By Adam Gordon

AMACOM, 2008 Reviewed by Donald M. Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics

Gordon presents a long list of important questions that managers should be prepared to ask themselves in order to identify on which forecasts they should rely to run their businesses.

Groundswell: Winning in a World Transformed by Social Technologies By Charlene Li and Josh Bernoff

Harvard Business School Press, 2008 Reviewed by Carol F. Gwin, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Marketing

The groundswell is important because it provides Internet users (i.e., your customers) the power to collaborate, talk, and change the way we do business.

Contemporary Leadership and Intercultural Competence: Exploring the Cross-Cultural Dynamics Within Organizations

By Michael A. Moodian (Ed.)

Sage Publications, 2008 Reviewed by Frank Nainoa, MA, doctoral student

Consisting of 20 chapters by various authors, this book addresses three primary topics: examining the evolving role of cultural diversity in the workplace; applying cultural comprehension to organizations; and measuring intercultural competence.

Leadership From the Inside Out: Becoming a Leader for Life, 2nd Edition, Revised and Expanded

By Kevin Cashman

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008 Reviewed by Ron Ford, PhD, Associate Dean of Executive Education and Practitioner Faculty of Finance

After a decade of success, Cashman has published this second edition, in which the seven pathways to mastery are now steps, and the author provides more tools.

Naming Rights: Legacy Gifts & Corporate Money

By Terry Burton

John Wiley & Sons, 2008 Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Adjunct Professor of Decision Sciences and Marketing

This is an introductory book about getting your, or your corporation’s, name on a bench, building, campus, golf event, stadium, or a chair (as in endowed chair) in exchange for a fee from a few thousand dollars up to several hundred million dollars.

The New Elite: Inside the Minds of the Truly Wealthy

By Jim Taylor, Doug Harrison, and Stephen Kraus

AMACOM, 2008 Reviewed by Robert M. Fulmer, PhD, GBR Editorial Review Board Member

The authors reveal what drives our country’s most powerful and influential class, what they want, where they shop, and how they really spend their money.

On Competition: Updated and Expanded Edition

By Michael E. Porter

Harvard Business School Press, 2008 Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics

The book is a collection of Porter’s essays from over two decades of scholarship on competition and strategy.

Positive Leadership: Strategies for Extraordinary Performance

By Kim S. Cameron

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008 Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program

Cameron goes beyond anecdotes to formulate the principals and practice of a kind of leadership that is exceptional.

Total Leadership: Be a Better Leader, Have a Richer Life

By Stewart D. Friedman

Harvard Business School Press, 2008 Reviewed by Joseph Schohl, Esq., MBA, Adjunct Professor of Business Law

The main theme of the book is that balance is best achieved through integration rather than compartmentalization of work, home, community, and self.

About the Author(s)

