The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

By Ann Salerno and Lillie Brock

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2008

Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems

The Change Cycle is full of examples. It provides keys to the stages of change that help organizations understand what to watch out for and the necessary interventions.

Read more…





By Cornelis A. de Kluyver

Business Expert Press, 2009

Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics

In traditional MBA programs, formal training in corporate governance is often brief, inconsistent, or entirely nonexistent. The author provides management students and practitioners the opportunity to fill this void.

Read more…

By John A. Goodman

AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by Bill Bleuel, PhD, Professor of Decision Sciences





True to its title, Strategic Customer Service contains the keys to integrating customer service into a company’s business model.

Read more…





By Debbe Kennedy

Berrett-Koehler, 2008

Reviewed by Robert Fulmer, PhD, GBR Editorial Review Board

Kennedy offers a chapter on each step of a detailed six-stage process for “making the most of differences in the workforce” but more accurately, I think, it is about being an innovative leader.

Read more…

By William D. Cohan

Doubleday, 2009

Reviewed by Timothy Krause, Adjunct Professor of Finance

House of Cards‘ real appeal derives from its thorough analysis of the firm since its inception as an upstart brokerage firm in 1923 and of its demise in 2007.

Read more…







By Jennifer B. Kahnweiler

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by:

Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Adjunct Professor of Decision Sciences and Marketing

Deborah A. Rainer, Adjunct Professor of Management – Leadership and Teams

Mallette: Kahnweiler identifies four areas of challenges for introverts, and in chapter two, she introduces the “4 P’s Process” for addressing them: Prepare, Presence, Push, and Practice. Read more…

Ranier: This book is most useful for high potentials who are fairly young in their careers and are looking for strategies and behaviors to employ in situations where they want to exert greater influence. Read more…





By Matthew Stewart

W. W. Norton & Company, 2009

Reviewed by John Briginshaw, PhD, Assistant Professor of Accounting

Perhaps Stewart is making the ultimate postmodern statement about business books: He proves how bad they all are by writing a bad one himself.

Read more…





By Brian Cole Miller

AMACOM, 2008

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Adjunct Professor of Decision Sciences and Marketing

The value of author Brian Cole Miller’s writing is that he presents these ideas as if you were thinking them up yourself (but you didn’t).

Read more…







By Lowell L. Bryan and Claudia I. Joyce

McGraw-Hill, 2007

Reviewed by Donald Atwater, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics

Lowell L. Bryan and Claudia I. Joyce make the case at a strategic level for thinking-intensive businesses (i.e., those comprised of at least 35 percent professionals and managers).

Read more…







By Roger Fritz

AMACOM, 2008

Reviewed by J. Goosby Smith, PhD, Supporting Faculty, Applied Behavior Science

This well-written and well-organized book is a quick read that dispenses useful advice for evaluating one’s own and others’ effectiveness in the workplace.

Read more…





By Marvin A. Davis

AMACOM, 2007

Reviewed by Rogelio F. Nochebuena, Adjunct Professor of Strategy

I would recommend this book to turnaround specialists as well as company executives and owners who may find it useful in keeping their businesses running smoothly by avoiding the mistakes of others.

Read more…





By Nick Morgan

Jossey Bass, 2009

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

One point of interest was Morgan’s articulation of what advertisers and marketing experts have believed since the inception of the consumer era: decision making is mostly an emotional and, therefore, non-verbal process.

Read more…

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.