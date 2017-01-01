The Book Corner
Lead Your Boss: The Subtle Art of Managing Up
By John Baldoni
American Management Association Publishing, 2009
The book is a fairly easy read with a lot of very good examples for middle- and upper-management to take as lessons in dealing with their roles. Baldoni covers a lot of leadership subjects and offers a very good guide for someone who needs the lessons of leading – either up or down.
The Design of Business: Why Design Thinking Is the Next Competitive Advantage
By Roger Martin
Harvard Business Press, 2009
In this solid and cutting-edge book, Martin redresses the imbalance that has crept into strategic management. He provides a compact framework for understanding the potential of what he calls, “design thinking,”… essential reading for CEOs, specialists, and employees alike.
Drive: The Surprising Truth about What Motivates Us
By Daniel Pink
Penguin Books, 2009
In Drive, Pink looks at the three legs of a tripod holding up organizations: Autonomy; Mastery; Purpose. He attacks each of these in depth. What makes this book valuable is that it really is taking a new look at the way organizations should operate in the 21st century.
American Entrepreneur: The Fascinating Stories of the People Who Defined Business in the United States
By Larry Schweikart, PhD, and Lynne Pierson Doti, PhD
AMACOM, 2009
Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science
If you seek a worthwhile overview of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs in United States history, peer into Larry Schweikart and Lynn Pearson Doti’s telescope. It’s worth a look.
Fixing Global Finance
By Martin Wolf
Johns Hopkins University Press, 2008
Wolf advocates that countries running large current-account deficits should rebalance and increase domestic demand. He also advocates a reduction of the U.S. current-account deficit, but not its complete elimination.
The Greatest Trade Ever
By Gregory Zuckerman
Broadway Business, 2009
Reviewed by Timothy Krause, Supporting Faculty Adjunct Professor of Finance
Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, Ph.D., CPA, Professor of Finance and Accounting
– “The Greatest Trade Ever is most engaging when the characters demonstrate unwavering belief in their research and seek access to markets previously limited to large banks and hedge funds.”
The Magic Circle: Principles of Gaming and Simulation (3rd and rev. ed.)
By Jan H. G. Klabbers
SensePublishers, 2009
The Magic Circle is still the most comprehensive review of Gaming and Simulation by one of the field’s experts – and comprehensive is probably an understatement.
Managing
By Henry Mintzberg
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009
Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, MBA, Professor of Strategy
Reviewed by Wayne Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science
– This book provides a comprehensive review of the literature on managing and also draws comparisons to the literature and Mintzberg’s qualitative research.
Getting to Resolution: Turning Conflict into Collaboration
By Stewart Levine
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009
Levine’s 10 principles of “resolutionary thinking” put forth a unique perspective in understanding conflict and a set of action steps necessary for resolution.
