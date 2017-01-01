The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

2010 Volume 13 Issue 2

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

Lead your boss by John BaldoniLead Your Boss: The Subtle Art of Managing Up


By John Baldoni
American Management Association Publishing, 2009

Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

The book is a fairly easy read with a lot of very good examples for middle- and upper-management to take as lessons in dealing with their roles. Baldoni covers a lot of leadership subjects and offers a very good guide for someone who needs the lessons of leading – either up or down.

The Design of Business: Why Design Thinking Is the Next Competitive Advantage By Roger MartinThe Design of Business: Why Design Thinking Is the Next Competitive Advantage


By Roger Martin
Harvard Business Press, 2009

Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Class Advisor, Executive Programs

5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!

In this solid and cutting-edge book, Martin redresses the imbalance that has crept into strategic management. He provides a compact framework for understanding the potential of what he calls, “design thinking,”… essential reading for CEOs, specialists, and employees alike.

Drive by Daniel PinkDrive: The Surprising Truth about What Motivates Us

By Daniel Pink
Penguin Books, 2009

Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems

5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!

In Drive, Pink looks at the three legs of a tripod holding up organizations: Autonomy; Mastery; Purpose. He attacks each of these in depth. What makes this book valuable is that it really is taking a new look at the way organizations should operate in the 21st century.

American Entrepreneur: The Fascinating Stories of the People Who Defined Business in the United States by Larry Schweikart, PhD, and Lynne Pierson Doti, PhDAmerican Entrepreneur: The Fascinating Stories of the People Who Defined Business in the United States

By Larry Schweikart, PhD, and Lynne Pierson Doti, PhD
AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

If you seek a worthwhile overview of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs in United States history, peer into Larry Schweikart and Lynn Pearson Doti’s telescope. It’s worth a look.

Fixing Global Finance by Martin WolfeFixing Global Finance

By Martin Wolf
Johns Hopkins University Press, 2008

Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA,

Adjunct Professor of Finance

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Wolf advocates that countries running large current-account deficits should rebalance and increase domestic demand. He also advocates a reduction of the U.S. current-account deficit, but not its complete elimination.

The Greatest Trade Ever by Gregory ZuckermanThe Greatest Trade Ever

By Gregory Zuckerman
Broadway Business, 2009

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeReviewed by Timothy Krause, Supporting Faculty Adjunct Professor of Finance


5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now!Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, Ph.D., CPA, Professor of Finance and Accounting


Krause – “The Greatest Trade Ever is most engaging when the characters demonstrate unwavering belief in their research and seek access to markets previously limited to large banks and hedge funds.”

Kinsman – “The Greatest Trade Ever is a candy store for those with an interest in finance, the politics of making money, and the study of risk and return. It is also a book that considers the ethical dilemmas we are faced with in business. If I could give six stars I would.”

The Magic Circle by Jan KlabbersThe Magic Circle: Principles of Gaming and Simulation (3rd and rev. ed.)

By Jan H. G. Klabbers
SensePublishers, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing

5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!

The Magic Circle is still the most comprehensive review of Gaming and Simulation by one of the field’s experts – and comprehensive is probably an understatement.

Managing by Henry MintzbergManaging

By Henry Mintzberg
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009

2 stars: Read this book if and when you have the timeReviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, MBA, Professor of Strategy

1 star: Not worth your timeReviewed by Wayne Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science

Green – This book provides a comprehensive review of the literature on managing and also draws comparisons to the literature and Mintzberg’s qualitative research.

Strom – Managing could be an appropriate introductory text for an undergraduate class in business, but this reviewer expected more.

Getting to ResolutionGetting to Resolution: Turning Conflict into Collaboration

By Stewart Levine
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by Mark Mallinger, PhD, Associate Dean of Full-Time Programs; Professor of Applied Behavioral Science

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

Levine’s 10 principles of “resolutionary thinking” put forth a unique perspective in understanding conflict and a set of action steps necessary for resolution.

