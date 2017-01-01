The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

In this issue:

The book is a fairly easy read with a lot of very good examples for middle- and upper-management to take as lessons in dealing with their roles. Baldoni covers a lot of leadership subjects and offers a very good guide for someone who needs the lessons of leading – either up or down.

In this solid and cutting-edge book, Martin redresses the imbalance that has crept into strategic management. He provides a compact framework for understanding the potential of what he calls, “design thinking,”… essential reading for CEOs, specialists, and employees alike.

In Drive, Pink looks at the three legs of a tripod holding up organizations: Autonomy; Mastery; Purpose. He attacks each of these in depth. What makes this book valuable is that it really is taking a new look at the way organizations should operate in the 21st century.

If you seek a worthwhile overview of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs in United States history, peer into Larry Schweikart and Lynn Pearson Doti’s telescope. It’s worth a look.

Fixing Global Finance

By Martin Wolf

Johns Hopkins University Press, 2008 Reviewed by Davide Accomazzo, MBA, Adjunct Professor of Finance

Wolf advocates that countries running large current-account deficits should rebalance and increase domestic demand. He also advocates a reduction of the U.S. current-account deficit, but not its complete elimination.

The Greatest Trade Ever By Gregory Zuckerman

Broadway Business, 2009 Reviewed by Timothy Krause, Supporting Faculty Adjunct Professor of Finance

Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, Ph.D., CPA, Professor of Finance and Accounting



Krause – “The Greatest Trade Ever is most engaging when the characters demonstrate unwavering belief in their research and seek access to markets previously limited to large banks and hedge funds.”

Kinsman – “The Greatest Trade Ever is a candy store for those with an interest in finance, the politics of making money, and the study of risk and return. It is also a book that considers the ethical dilemmas we are faced with in business. If I could give six stars I would.”

The Magic Circle is still the most comprehensive review of Gaming and Simulation by one of the field’s experts – and comprehensive is probably an understatement.

Managing By Henry Mintzberg

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009 Reviewed by Jack C. Green, PhD, MBA, Professor of Strategy Reviewed by Wayne Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science

Green – This book provides a comprehensive review of the literature on managing and also draws comparisons to the literature and Mintzberg’s qualitative research.

Strom – Managing could be an appropriate introductory text for an undergraduate class in business, but this reviewer expected more.

Levine’s 10 principles of “resolutionary thinking” put forth a unique perspective in understanding conflict and a set of action steps necessary for resolution.

About the Author(s)

