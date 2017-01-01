The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

Koehn shows the reader not just what happened in history on a particular day according to The New York Times, but rather what happened in the story of American progress.

Bankruptcy for Small Business By Wendell Schollander and Wes Schollander

Sphinx Legal, 2008 Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, PhD, CPA, Professor of Finance and Accounting





The book dispenses some excellent advice on processes you should go through if you find yourself considering bankruptcy, including resources that are available at low or no cost to help you solve your troubles.

Chaotics: The Business of Managing and Marketing in the Age of Turbulence By Philip Kotler and John A. Caslione

AMACOM, 2009 Reviewed by Paul Gift, PhD, Assistant Professor of Economics





Kotler and Caslione argue for a “disciplined approach” to business decision making as opposed to relying on gut instinct or conventional wisdom.

Written for managers and leaders, the authors clearly ground their perspectives in solid research and include chapters on leading across cultures and working with multicultural groups and teams.

Tapscott devotes a chapter to each segment of the population that interfaces with this now “grown up” generation, whose ages range from about 11 to 33.

Being a leader is about developing a character that is “inextricably linked to giving purpose, motivation, and direction to others,” according to the book.

Bohmer argues that healthcare organizations must be thoughtfully designed and properly aligned as an integrated system, not just thrown together as a pastiche of traditional practices and borrowed parts.

Foundations of Human Resource Development By Richard A. Swanson and Elwood F. Holton

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009 Reviewed by Charles P. Leo, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science





This book provides a contemporary overview of the state of the profession, which the authors define as “the process of developing and unleashing expertise for the purpose of improving performance.

Much has been written about the value of appearance, design, and novelty; Hauptly transcends those in favor of utilitarianism.

Theory U does not lend itself to being easily described except that it introduces the concept of presencing (presence + sensing), that is, operating from the future as it emerges.

The authors present six stances supporting the power of collective wisdom, including deep listening, suspension of certainty, seeing whole systems/seeking diverse perspectives, respect for other/group discernment, welcoming all that is arising, and trust in the transcendent.

Read more…

