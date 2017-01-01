The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By

2010 Volume 13 Issue 1

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

The Story of American Business: From the Pages of The New York Times

Edited by Nancy F. Koehn
Harvard Business Press, 2009

Reviewed by Sean D. Jasso, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics


4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Koehn shows the reader not just what happened in history on a particular day according to The New York Times, but rather what happened in the story of American progress.

Read more…



Bankruptcy for Small Business

By Wendell Schollander and Wes Schollander
Sphinx Legal, 2008

Reviewed by Michael D. Kinsman, PhD, CPA, Professor of Finance and Accounting


5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!

The book dispenses some excellent advice on processes you should go through if you find yourself considering bankruptcy, including resources that are available at low or no cost to help you solve your troubles.

Read more…



Chaotics: The Business of Managing and Marketing in the Age of Turbulence

By Philip Kotler and John A. Caslione
AMACOM, 2009

Reviewed by Paul Gift, PhD, Assistant Professor of Economics


4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Kotler and Caslione argue for a “disciplined approach” to business decision making as opposed to relying on gut instinct or conventional wisdom.

Read more…




Cultural Intelligence: Living and Working Globally (2nd ed.)

By David C. Thomas and Kerr Inkson
Berrett-Koehler, 2009

Reviewed by Kent Rhodes, EdD, Visiting Faculty of Education


4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Written for managers and leaders, the authors clearly ground their perspectives in solid research and include chapters on leading across cultures and working with multicultural groups and teams.

Read more…



Grown Up Digital: How the Net Generation is Changing Your World

By Don Tapscott
McGraw-Hill, 2008

Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems


5 stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book!

Tapscott devotes a chapter to each segment of the population that interfaces with this now “grown up” generation, whose ages range from about 11 to 33.

Read more…



In Extremis Leadership: Leading As If Your Life Depended On It

By Thomas A. Kolditz, PhD
Jossey-Bass, 2007

Reviewed by Michael Magasin, JD, Associate Professor of Business Law


4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Being a leader is about developing a character that is “inextricably linked to giving purpose, motivation, and direction to others,” according to the book.

Read more…



Designing Care: Aligning the Nature and Management of Health Care

By Richard M. J. Bohmer
Harvard Business School Press, 2009

Reviewed by Sam Farry, MBA, Class Advisor, Executive Programs


3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

Bohmer argues that healthcare organizations must be thoughtfully designed and properly aligned as an integrated system, not just thrown together as a pastiche of traditional practices and borrowed parts.

Read more…



Foundations of Human Resource Development

By Richard A. Swanson and Elwood F. Holton
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by Charles P. Leo, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science


3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

This book provides a contemporary overview of the state of the profession, which the authors define as “the process of developing and unleashing expertise for the purpose of improving performance.

Read more…



Something Really New: Three Simple Steps to Creating Truly Innovative Products

By Denis J. Hauptly
AMACOM, 2007

Reviewed by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science


3 stars: Valuable information and a good read

Much has been written about the value of appearance, design, and novelty; Hauptly transcends those in favor of utilitarianism.

Read more…



Theory U: Leading from the Future as It Emerges

By C. Otto Scharmer
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty of Decision Sciences and Marketing


4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

Theory U does not lend itself to being easily described except that it introduces the concept of presencing (presence + sensing), that is, operating from the future as it emerges.

Read more…



The Power of Collective Wisdom and the Trap of Collective Folly

By Alan Briskin, Sheryl Erickson, John Ott, and Tom Callanan
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2009

Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty of Decision Sciences and Marketing

4 stars: Thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating material

The authors present six stances supporting the power of collective wisdom, including deep listening, suspension of certainty, seeing whole systems/seeking diverse perspectives, respect for other/group discernment, welcoming all that is arising, and trust in the transcendent.

Read more…

