The Book Corner

Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books

By Graziadio Business Review

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics. See more reviews

In this issue:

The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World By Alan Greenspan

Penguin Group, 2007 Recommended by Sean D. Jasso, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics

The Age of Turbulence is both an autobiography and a collection of essays that highlight the former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman’s thoughts on and predictions of the global economy. Read more…

A Class with Drucker: The Lost Lessons of the World’s Greatest Management Teacher By William A. Cohen

AMACOM, 2007 Recommended by Todd Alexander, MBA, CPA, CFE, Adjunct Faculty of Accounting

The book provides examples from real life encounters between the author and renowned management consultant and professor Peter Drucker, allowing his wisdom, thoughts, and insight to illustrate timeless management issues. Read more…

Big Think Strategy: How to Leverage Bold Ideas and Leave Small Thinking Behind By Bernd H. Schmitt

Harvard Business School Press, 2007 Recommended by Jack C. Green, PhD, Associate Professor of Strategy, Department Chair, Strategy and Information Systems

According to author Bernd Schmitt, organizations must learn to be bold in making changes to be successful in today’s business environment. Read more…

The Breakthrough Company: How Everyday Companies Become Extraordinary Performers By Keith R. McFarland

Crown Business, 2008 Recommended by Wayne L. Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science

Breakthrough is an astute analysis of what makes the difference between companies that become stars and the “also-rans” we never hear about. Read more…

The CEO Within: How Inside Outsiders Are the Key to Succession Planning By Joseph L. Bower

HBS Press 2007 Recommended by Robert Fulmer, PhD, Distinguished Visiting Professor

This book is about CEO succession how it works and how it can be more effective. Read more…

The Foreclosures.Com Guide to Making Huge Profits Investing in Preforeclosures Without Selling Your Soul By Alexis McGee

Wiley, 2007 Recommended by Michael Kinsman, CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting

This book provides a framework for offering counseling to those whose houses are in or are near foreclosure. Read more…

Getting to Innovation: How Asking the Right Questions Generates Great Ideas Your Company Needs By Arthur VanGundy

AMACOM, 2007 Recommended by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science

Author Arthur VanGundy offers a handy framework to help readers craft incisive, pertinent inquiries to help trigger innovative solutions. Read more…

Know Can Do!: Put Your Know-How Into Action By Ken Blanchard, Paul J. Meyer, and Dick Ruhe

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2007 Recommended by Dave McMahon, DBA, Associate Professor of Marketing

At a time when we seem to be overwhelmed by information, Know Can Do! is a simple guide to managing the conundrum of knowing versus doing. Read more…

Managing Government Employees: How to Motivate Your People, Deal with Difficult Issues, and Achieve Tangible Results By Stewart Liff

AMACOM, 2007 Recommended by John A. Consoli, MBA, DPA

Stewart Liff offers some useful “nuts and bolts” guidance to anyone supervising employees in the private or public sector. Read more…

Negotiation Genius: How to Overcome Obstacles and Achieve Brilliant Results at the Bargaining Table and Beyond By Deepak Malhotra and Max Bazerman

Bantam, 2007 Recommended by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, MBA, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law

This new exploration of the negotiation process offers a negotiator’s toolkit, considers the psychology of negotiation, and even addresses when not to negotiate. Read more…

Network Security Essentials: Applications and Standards, Third Edition By William Stallings

Pearson Prentice Hall, 2007 Recommended by John P. Durand, MBA, Practitioner Faculty of Information Systems

Network Security Essentials delves into the black art of electronic security, including cryptography, e-mail, and IP and network security. Read more…

The Opposable Mind: How Successful Leaders Win Through Integrative Thinking By Roger L. Martin

Harvard Business School Press, 2007 Recommended by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program

Opposable Mind delves into the concept of “integrative thinking,” an approach that has emerged as increasingly valuable in a complex and fast-paced world of business. Read more…

Radical Trust: How Today’s Great Leaders Convert People to Partners By Joe Healey

Wiley, 2007 Recommended by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor, Management Information Systems

Radical Trust is about building trust within the management relationship through a step-by-step process. For business practitioners who have not been exposed to this kind of management, this book is a must-read. Read more…

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.