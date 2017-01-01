The Book Corner
Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books
The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.
In this issue:
The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World
By Alan Greenspan
Penguin Group, 2007
Recommended by Sean D. Jasso, PhD, Practitioner Faculty of Economics
The Age of Turbulence is both an autobiography and a collection of essays that highlight the former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman’s thoughts on and predictions of the global economy. Read more…
A Class with Drucker: The Lost Lessons of the World’s Greatest Management Teacher
By William A. Cohen
AMACOM, 2007
Recommended by Todd Alexander, MBA, CPA, CFE, Adjunct Faculty of Accounting
The book provides examples from real life encounters between the author and renowned management consultant and professor Peter Drucker, allowing his wisdom, thoughts, and insight to illustrate timeless management issues. Read more…
Big Think Strategy: How to Leverage Bold Ideas and Leave Small Thinking Behind
By Bernd H. Schmitt
Harvard Business School Press, 2007
Recommended by Jack C. Green, PhD, Associate Professor of Strategy, Department Chair, Strategy and Information Systems
According to author Bernd Schmitt, organizations must learn to be bold in making changes to be successful in today’s business environment. Read more…
The Breakthrough Company: How Everyday Companies Become Extraordinary Performers
By Keith R. McFarland
Crown Business, 2008
Recommended by Wayne L. Strom, PhD, Professor of Behavioral Science
Breakthrough is an astute analysis of what makes the difference between companies that become stars and the “also-rans” we never hear about. Read more…
The CEO Within: How Inside Outsiders Are the Key to Succession Planning
By Joseph L. Bower
HBS Press 2007
Recommended by Robert Fulmer, PhD, Distinguished Visiting Professor
This book is about CEO succession how it works and how it can be more effective. Read more…
The Foreclosures.Com Guide to Making Huge Profits Investing in Preforeclosures Without Selling Your Soul
By Alexis McGee
Wiley, 2007
Recommended by Michael Kinsman, CPA, PhD, Professor of Finance and Accounting
This book provides a framework for offering counseling to those whose houses are in or are near foreclosure. Read more…
Getting to Innovation: How Asking the Right Questions Generates Great Ideas Your Company Needs
By Arthur VanGundy
AMACOM, 2007
Recommended by Edward Rockey, PhD, Professor of Applied Behavioral Science
Author Arthur VanGundy offers a handy framework to help readers craft incisive, pertinent inquiries to help trigger innovative solutions. Read more…
Know Can Do!: Put Your Know-How Into Action
By Ken Blanchard, Paul J. Meyer, and Dick Ruhe
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2007
Recommended by Dave McMahon, DBA, Associate Professor of Marketing
At a time when we seem to be overwhelmed by information, Know Can Do! is a simple guide to managing the conundrum of knowing versus doing. Read more…
Managing Government Employees: How to Motivate Your People, Deal with Difficult Issues, and Achieve Tangible Results
By Stewart Liff
AMACOM, 2007
Recommended by John A. Consoli, MBA, DPA
Stewart Liff offers some useful “nuts and bolts” guidance to anyone supervising employees in the private or public sector. Read more…
Negotiation Genius: How to Overcome Obstacles and Achieve Brilliant Results at the Bargaining Table and Beyond
By Deepak Malhotra and Max Bazerman
Bantam, 2007
Recommended by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, MBA, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law
This new exploration of the negotiation process offers a negotiator’s toolkit, considers the psychology of negotiation, and even addresses when not to negotiate. Read more…
Network Security Essentials: Applications and Standards, Third Edition
By William Stallings
Pearson Prentice Hall, 2007
Recommended by John P. Durand, MBA, Practitioner Faculty of Information Systems
Network Security Essentials delves into the black art of electronic security, including cryptography, e-mail, and IP and network security. Read more…
The Opposable Mind: How Successful Leaders Win Through Integrative Thinking
By Roger L. Martin
Harvard Business School Press, 2007
Recommended by Sam Farry, MBA, Adjunct Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science and Class Advisor, Executive MBA Program
Opposable Mind delves into the concept of “integrative thinking,” an approach that has emerged as increasingly valuable in a complex and fast-paced world of business. Read more…
Radical Trust: How Today’s Great Leaders Convert People to Partners
By Joe Healey
Wiley, 2007
Recommended by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor, Management Information Systems
Radical Trust is about building trust within the management relationship through a step-by-step process. For business practitioners who have not been exposed to this kind of management, this book is a must-read. Read more…
About the Author(s)
Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.
Issue: 2008 Volume 11 Issue 1
Topic: Book Corner
Tags: book reviews, Leadership, Management