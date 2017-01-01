The Book Corner
Be the Hero
By Noah Blumenthal
Berrett-Koehler Publishers , 2009
Reviewed by Walter Langley,
Supporting Professor, Business Strategy
Attitude is one of the few things we can control in life. This book provides a model of how to recognize that and, more importantly, how to do something about it. Read more…
Roadmaps and Revelations
By Paul R. Niven
Wiley, 2009
Reviewed by Walter Langley,
Supporting Professor, Business Strategy
The author weaves his 10-step process of strategy development and implementation into a fable. If you learn best by reading stories, this book will be helpful. Read more…
The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life
By Alice Schroeder
Bantam, 2008
Reviewed by John Nolan, Adjunct Professor of Marketing
For the reader who enjoys biographies, history, and business, this panoramic view of an iconic life could not be more entertaining. Read more…
Social Intelligence: The New Science of Success
by Karl Albrecht
Jossey-Bass: 2006
Reviewed by Jody Brightman, Director of Career Services
Albrecht’s Social Intelligence is a simple-to-read, yet thought-provoking response to Daniel Goleman’s 1995 bestseller, Emotional Intelligence. Read more…
The Speed of Trust
by Stephen M.R. Covey with Rebecca R. Merrill
Free Press, 2006
Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems
If someone were to ask me to recommend five books to read in order to either start a new company or turn one around, I would recommend that they read this one first. Read more…
