By

2010 Volume 13 Issue 3

The Book Corner offers reviews by Graziadio School faculty on a variety of books on business topics.

In this issue:

Be the HeroBe the Hero

By Noah Blumenthal
Berrett-Koehler Publishers , 2009

Reviewed by Walter Langley,
Supporting Professor, Business Strategy

5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now! Attitude is one of the few things we can control in life. This book provides a model of how to recognize that and, more importantly, how to do something about it.  Read more…

Roadmaps and RevelationsRoadmaps and Revelations

By Paul R. Niven
Wiley, 2009

Reviewed by Walter Langley,
Supporting Professor, Business Strategy

3 stars: Valuable information and a good read The author weaves his 10-step process of strategy development and implementation into a fable. If you learn best by reading stories, this book will be helpful.  Read more…

The SnowballThe Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life

By Alice Schroeder
Bantam, 2008

Reviewed by John Nolan, Adjunct Professor of Marketing


For the reader who enjoys biographies, history, and business, this panoramic view of an iconic life could not be more entertaining. Read more…

Social IntelligenceSocial Intelligence: The New Science of Success

by Karl Albrecht
Jossey-Bass: 2006

Reviewed by Jody Brightman, Director of Career Services


Albrecht’s Social Intelligence is a simple-to-read, yet thought-provoking response to Daniel Goleman’s 1995 bestseller, Emotional Intelligence. Read more…

Speed of TrustThe Speed of Trust

by Stephen M.R. Covey with Rebecca R. Merrill
Free Press, 2006

Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor of Management Information Systems


5 Stars: Stop what you're doing and read this book now! If someone were to ask me to recommend five books to read in order to either start a new company or turn one around, I would recommend that they read this one first.  Read more…

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers.

Issue: 2010 Volume 13 Issue 3

