The Leaders We Need: And What Makes Us Follow

By Michael Maccoby

By Michael Maccoby

Harvard Business School Press, 2008 Reviewed by Jody Brightman, PhD, Adjunct Faculty in Marketing

Maccoby explains that the best leaders will have a personality intelligence that recognizes, embraces, and resonates with the dominant social character of its followers.





One Foot out the Door explores the breakdown of commitment and loyalty on the part of the employee to his employer.





Executive Coaching for Results: The Definitive Guide to Developing Organizational Leaders

By Brian Underhill, Kimcee McAnally, and John Koriath

By Brian Underhill, Kimcee McAnally, and John Koriath

Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2007 Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor, Management Information Systems

Executive Coaching does a good job of explaining how to set up personal and organizational coaching within a company.





Dr. Miller covers all types of mental disorders, using insightful vignettes to explain them and to provide advice to both the person with the disorder and the employer-essential information for managers and supervisors.

