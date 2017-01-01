The Book Corner
Faculty Members Review the Latest Business Books
In this issue:
The Leaders We Need: And What Makes Us Follow
By Michael Maccoby
Harvard Business School Press, 2008
Reviewed by Jody Brightman, PhD, Adjunct Faculty in Marketing
Maccoby explains that the best leaders will have a personality intelligence that recognizes, embraces, and resonates with the dominant social character of its followers. Read more…
One Foot Out the Door: How to Combat the Psychological Recession That’s Alienating Employees and Hurting American Business
By Judith M. Bardwick
AMACOM, 2007
Reviewed by Jeffrey Schieberl, JD, MBA, Practitioner Faculty of Business Law
One Foot out the Door explores the breakdown of commitment and loyalty on the part of the employee to his employer. Read more…
Executive Coaching for Results: The Definitive Guide to Developing Organizational Leaders
By Brian Underhill, Kimcee McAnally, and John Koriath
Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2007
Reviewed by John Oppenheim, Adjunct Professor, Management Information Systems
Executive Coaching does a good job of explaining how to set up personal and organizational coaching within a company. Read more…
From Difficult to Disturbed: Understanding and Managing Dysfunctional Employees
By Laurence Miller, PhD
AMACOM, 2007
Reviewed by Leo A. Mallette, EdD, Supporting Faculty; Decision Sciences and Marketing
Dr. Miller covers all types of mental disorders, using insightful vignettes to explain them and to provide advice to both the person with the disorder and the employer-essential information for managers and supervisors. Read more…
Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.
Issue: 2008 Volume 11 Issue 2
Topic: Book Corner
Tags: book reviews, C-level executive leadership, Leadership, Management, psychology