Strategic Customer Service by John Goodman

A Book Corner Review

By William Bleuel, PhD

AMACOM, 2009 [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/fall2009/bbleuel.mp3] See more reviews

True to its title, Strategic Customer Service contains the keys to integrating customer service into a company’s business model. It is filled with excellent anecdotes and insightful methods that address how customer service is critical to a company’s success.

There are many different metrics used to measure customer satisfaction. Author John Goodman illustrates the value of the customer-service feedback loop and explains how this process leads to improved customer satisfaction and loyalty. His practical approach is relevant to any industry and to those interested in customer service at every level. Without a doubt, companies that follow the practical approach he uses will see increase profits.

I have read Goodman’s work for over 20 years and his latest book reflects the entirety of his accomplished career. His key “take-aways” add depth to each chapter and he offers ample real-life examples and customer-service principles. I connected not only with his approach but also to almost all of his examples.

Strategic Customer Service is such an easy read that, even at 249 pages, it can be completed in an evening. People involved in company strategy or customer service should drop what they are doing and read this five-star book now. For others, it provides an excellent perspective on the value of customer service.

Strategic Customer Service is the best book on customer service, in terms of concepts and practical solutions, I have read in a long time. Goodman’s wonderful, well-integrated stories are the frosting on the cake.

About the Author(s)

William Bleuel, PhD