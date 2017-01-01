Servanthood Leadership

David M. Bowman Discusses the Role of Spirituality in Management

By Charles A. Morrissey, PhD

About David Bowman

David Bowman is an experienced corporate development executive having spent over 30 years in the aerospace and defense industry. He recently was vice president and general manager for Boeing’s Global Mobility Systems division leading all mobility businesses including tankers, C-17, C-32, C-40, C-27J and advanced mobility systems. Previous to that assignment, he was vice president and C-17 program manager responsible for business, technical, production, and support operations for the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III program. Prior to that, he was the general manager for the AV8B Harrier program in St. Louis, Missouri.

Since joining Boeing in 1979, Dave has held a variety of technical and leadership roles in flight test engineering and operations, production engineering, design engineering, project management and program management for several commercial and military air vehicle platforms.

He attended California State University at Long Beach and National University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of Science degree in computer science. Dave received his master of science degree in global technology management from Pepperdine University. He is an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and a senior member of the International Society of Flight Test Engineers where he served on the International Board of Directors for six years. He is also currently serving on the Board of Directors for the California Conference for Equality and Justice, the Special Olympics Southern California, and the YMCA of Greater Long Beach. Bowman recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award at the Graziadio School of Business and Management graduation ceremonies in April 2010.

Questions for David Bowman

1. What is servanthood leadership?

2. How do leaders integrate their spiritual beliefs into their management views?

3. What happens when you put your beliefs to the test?

4. Was there a particular management dilemma that arose during your tenure that you can relate to invoking this leadership philosophy?

5. We are going through the greatest upheaval in management in my lifetime. What are your observations on our country’s leaders?

About the Author(s)

Charles A. Morrissey, PhD, has transitioned from a successful career in new venture formation to the field of management education. He brings this extensive experience to his classes by blending the theoretical with the practical.