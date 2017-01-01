Persuasion IQ: The 10 Skills You Need to Get Exactly What You Want by Kurt W. Mortensen

A Book Corner Review

By Charles Hunt, JD

Persuasion IQ: The 10 Skills You Need to Get Exactly What You Want By Kurt W. Mortensen

The good thing about Persuasion IQ is that it represents a library of ideas gathered between two covers. The author has conducted a prodigious amount of research and devoted an even more prodigious amount of thought-enhanced by his extensive experience-in outlining the ten skills necessary to become a great persuader.

The difficult thing about this book is that it cannot be digested in one or two readings; numerous study and practice is required to become adept at the skills described. In other words, it is more like a course textbook than a ready reference of good ideas.

Persuasion IQ also suffers somewhat from the author’s use of his own persuasion skills-he tries a little too hard to convince the reader of his point of view. In my opinion, the book could have been approximately 25 percent shorter, had the author jumped into his skill descriptions and their applications without spending so much time relating anecdotes to support the use of the particular skill set described.

Notwithstanding my reaction to these difficulties, this book is worth owning and studying to acquire the skills and techniques that Mortensen passionately believes will enhance one’s ability to achieve professional success. In this regard, his passion and belief are well-placed. Persuasion IQ will be of extraordinary benefit to anyone who takes the time and makes the effort to study the art of persuasion, which he sets forth so effectively.

An extensive description and analysis of each of the ten so-called Persuasion Quotient (PQ) skills is a bit beyond the scope of this review. Briefly, they include:

How top persuaders mentally program themselves for success, Understanding how one’s audience thinks, Establishing automatic trust, The ability to influence other people, and Self-mastery and personal development.

In the Preface, Mortensen writes that his studies show that “those who enjoy greater happiness and wealth in life possess a high ability to persuade, influence, sell, negotiate, motivate, lead, and understand human nature.” In his conclusion, he offers four universal principles for success that showcase the passion he has poured into this writing and shine a light on his correct view that we can all prosper-personally and economically-by becoming adept at persuasion.

