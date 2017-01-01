NBA Figure 6
Figure 6: Competitive Performance of Los Angeles Lakers, 1980-2005
Figure 6: Competitive Performance of Los Angeles Lakers, 1980-2005
|Performance Metric
|Number
|Details
|Winning Seasons
|37
|out of 44 seasons
|NBA Titles
|8/25 (33%)*
|1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002
|League MVP
|5/25 (20%)*
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1980); Magic Johnson (1987, 1989, 1990); Shaquille O’Neal (2000)
|NBA Finals MVP
|8/25 (33%)*
|Magic Johnson (1980, 1982, 1987); Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1985); James Worthy (1988); Shaquille O’Neal (2000, 2001, 2002)
|All-Stars
|20
|Those 20 represented the Lakers in 91 appearances
*With 30 teams in the NBA, the average in this box would be 3.3 percent if teams were equally-competitive.
Source: “Clippers Adrift at Sea in Land of the Lakers,” USA Today, Feb.12th, 2004.
More from my site
About the Author(s)
Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.
Topic: Uncategorized
Tags: